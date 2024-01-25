Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Horse racing tips today:
- 14:45 Southwell – Powdering – 2pts @ 9/2 with Bet365
- 15:20 Southwell – Abnaa – 1pt @ 10/1 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
14:45 Southwell – Powdering – 2pts @ 9/2
Powdering hasn’t been with the Herrington stable for long and shaped well on debut at Wolverhampton last month, before running a similar race over C&D last time. The fact that the pace held up was against her and I thought she did about as well as she could granted those circumstances.
Whether the tempo will be any quicker this time remains to be seen but her sole win to date came from the front and a change of tactics would not be a bad play. Jason Hart, who has a positive record for the yard, taking over in the saddle is another plus and I expect them to go well.
15:20 Southwell – Abnaa – 1pt @ 10/1
Abnaa hit form around this time last year to win a couple of races over C&D. There were hints that a repeat trick could be on the cards two starts ago when finishing well from off the speed over 7f at Newcastle and he was unlikely to be fully fit having not raced for four months.
Connections stepped him up to a mile last week and he didn’t shape as well, racing keenly before getting outpaced. He did at least hit the line fairly well and is likely in better form than the run suggests. His mark has eased another 3lbs and coming back to this track can see him get involved.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.