Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

14:45 Southwell – Powdering – 2pts @ 9/2

Powdering hasn’t been with the Herrington stable for long and shaped well on debut at Wolverhampton last month, before running a similar race over C&D last time. The fact that the pace held up was against her and I thought she did about as well as she could granted those circumstances.

Whether the tempo will be any quicker this time remains to be seen but her sole win to date came from the front and a change of tactics would not be a bad play. Jason Hart, who has a positive record for the yard, taking over in the saddle is another plus and I expect them to go well.

15:20 Southwell – Abnaa – 1pt @ 10/1

Abnaa hit form around this time last year to win a couple of races over C&D. There were hints that a repeat trick could be on the cards two starts ago when finishing well from off the speed over 7f at Newcastle and he was unlikely to be fully fit having not raced for four months.

Connections stepped him up to a mile last week and he didn’t shape as well, racing keenly before getting outpaced. He did at least hit the line fairly well and is likely in better form than the run suggests. His mark has eased another 3lbs and coming back to this track can see him get involved.