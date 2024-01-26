Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

17:15 Wolverhampton – Dakota Power – 1pt @ 11/4

Dakota Power is a horse in good form and has placed third on each of his last three starts, all of which came over C&D. There’s no major scope for improvement but that’s applicable to the rest of the field and it’s a case of hoping his general level will be enough to come out on top.

More aggressive tactics suited last time and that’s an angle that could pay off here, as they’re unlikely to be forced into going too quickly up top. He went for home soon enough that day and emptied, but could be held onto for longer here. If he’s in the same form, it’ll be harder to catch him.

18:15 Wolverhampton – Exalted Angel – 1pt @ 3/1

Exalted Angel isn’t as good as he once was but this looks like a winnable opportunity for him. He’ll need to bounce back from a poor run at Newcastle but a stiff test at 6f isn’t really his thing and he had the worst of the draw as well, positioned on the far side in stall one.

It’s only a few runs since he placed at Listed level around Lingfield and the handicapper went overboard in putting him up by 5lbs, but that has been corrected since. From 95 in a lesser grade, he’s more than capable of beating this field and 3/1 seems fair enough.