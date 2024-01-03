Jump to content
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

For Wednesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Kempton
Last Updated: 3rd of January 2024
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

18:00 Kempton – Libra Tiger – 1pt @ 6/1

Libra Tiger was a two-time winner for Ed Walker last year and has fallen below his winning marks. That will help and I thought he shaped fine on both outings for Laura Mongan, not helped by his track position last time in a contest where those up top didn’t go quick.

Getting away from Lingfield could prove to be beneficial and he won this race last year. There’s potential for a reasonable pace to materialise and if he relaxes into a nice rhythm, I think he’s capable of troubling all of these. Quotes of 11/2 or bigger are worth having a go at.

 

18:30 Kempton – Bell Shot – 1pt @ 11/1

Bell Shot is not one to put an extreme amount of faith in and I backed him last time at Southwell when hoping that a straight 5f could eke out some more. It didn’t, as he faded in the closing stages, but he’s up in trip again with the visor removed and both elements could help him.

This is an easier band of handicap as well, whilst he’s in receipt of another 3lbs worth of leniency from the assessors. Off 66, he’s almost a stone under his last win and if the change in trip and headgear has the desired effect, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him troubling this field at a nice price.

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

