Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

For Tuesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets at Southwell
Last Updated: 30th of January 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with three selections now online.

17:00 Southwell – L’Argent – 1pt @ 20/1

L’Argent will have to improve if he’s to trouble some of these but he’s lightly raced in the main and has only had a couple of starts for Mick Appleby. The first came over a trip too far, whilst the second came over a trip too short but he did at least run on well into a two-length fourth place.

That race wasn’t exactly run to suit him and he got stuck behind the winner in the straight, locked up without much room to operate. It’s possible he’s better than that form suggests, whilst today he’s stepping up to a mile and it should help. Any double-figured price seems worth the risk.

 

18:30 Southwell – Eligible – 1pt @ 5/1

Eligible is an 8-year-old on a career-high mark of 82 but he appears to be better than ever and added a fourth course win to his slate a few weeks ago. He travelled powerfully off the speed before scoring comfortably and the visual impression was backed up by the clock.

Some more talented opponents line up against him today and it remains to be seen what level he can run to against them, but the main pair I’d be worried about have gone up the weights recently as well. Neither have handicap form here and if he performs to his best, I think he can win this.

 

19:30 Southwell – Inanna – 1pt @ 16/1

I promised myself that I’d stop backing Inanna after she failed to perform over 5f here last time but Sean Woods sends her back to 6f again and that could yield improvement. Testing her out over the minimum trip didn’t work and that was my mistake in thinking it could.

The blinkers worn for the first time on her latest start are retained and she has received another 3lb drop in the weights. That puts her 8lbs below her narrow second at Yarmouth in September and it’s clear she’s rated to do something more meaningful soon. 16/1 is just too big if she’s in form.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

