Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections now online.

18:30 Kempton – Zaman Jemil – 1pt @ 9/1

Zaman Jemil hasn’t been at his best for either of his All-Weather starts over the winter but wasn’t disgraced behind Intervention eight weeks ago. I didn’t get the impression that he enjoyed the test Lingfield provided and a more conventional track can help him to bounce back.

He’s 3lbs above his Thirsk win from July but returns to a mark in the 80s for the first time since and Tommie Jakes is booked to remove 7lbs, which he looks very good value for. If he can get the horse into a nice rhythm, I’m sure he’s capable of troubling these and 9/1 looks fair.

19:00 Kempton – Golden Delite – 1pt @ 20/1

Golden Delite definitely has the ability to win some handicaps but he’s on the quirkier side of the scale and it may take more experience before he figures everything out. He’s a four-year-old now, however, and hopefully he’ll have improved physically for some time off since his last run in September.

I backed him on that occasion, expecting the step up to a mile-and-a-half to bring about a better level of performance, but he was caught rather wide and didn’t get a clear shot at things in the straight. His response when in the open wasn’t great but he is better than the run would suggest.

Cheekpieces going on can help to straighten him out and it’s possible that he’ll find it easier to get a sit on the speed in this race. Whether he’s fit enough is anyone’s guess and there’s undoubted risk in siding with him, but he’s priced around the 20/1 mark and I’m happy to take that.