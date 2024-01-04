Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Newcastle with three selections now online.

13:45 Lingfield – King Of Scotia – 1pt @ 9/2

King Of Scotia is 0-6 since joining Jamie Osborne but has performed with promise on a few occasions and should be winning a race or two sooner than later. Blinkers going on for the first time didn’t help at Southwell last time and are quickly discarded, which will enhance his claims.

Before that, he wasn’t disgraced over 1m 2f here (first attempt at the trip) and he’s 4lbs lower in the weights now. If he’s able to bring his best level to the table, he’s in the perfect race to have a major chance of winning and I think he’ll be going close as long as the pace is fast enough.

16:40 Newcastle – Top Gun Tina – 1pt @ 13/2

Top Gun Tina went well at a nice price when I backed her over C&D in October, finishing a length behind in second place. It was a strongly run affair as well, proving that her stamina for a mile isn’t a problem, and she remains open to finding further improvement at the trip.

Connections dropped her back to 7f last time and she ran well to finish fourth, but just didn’t find things panning out to suit. I’m not certain how the speed will materialise here either but if she doesn’t have a problem with the way things develop, she should be in the mix late on.

19:10 Newcastle – Athollblair Boy – 1pt @ 14/1

Athollblair Boy is an 11-year-old and there won’t be many more wins to come, but he’s tough to ignore from a falling mark at a track where he has won nine times. His form suggests that he’s ticking over at present and he could only finish in mid-division here last month.

He’s going to have to take a step forward but the cheekpieces worn there are removed and just seemed to light him up anyway. It’s hard to know whether he’ll improve enough to take this but any double-figured price is worth having a small go at. It’s not a great race either.