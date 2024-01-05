Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

13:12 Southwell – Nolton Cross – 1pt @ 7/2

Nolton Cross ended up finishing second at Wolverhampton last month despite trading 1.01 in the run and hopefully he could make up for that by going one better today. It was a cracking effort all the same, a figure that’s up there with his best form, and could be built upon further.

He has previous at this track also, winning his sole C&D start last January, and he’s weighted to be fully competitive from a mark of 89. I like the booking of Jason Hart, who should suit the horse well, and hopefully they will have a big chance of winning. If all goes to plan, I think they do.

14:22 Southwell – Dapper Man – 1pt @ 12/1

Dapper Man has achieved all of his 16 wins in headgear, all bar one of those in blinkers, and after four runs without any aid in use, blinkers are back on. He has been running so poorly that there may be more to it than just the absence of headgear but it could spark the revival he needs.

He’s certainly handicapped to strike off 55, which is 5lbs lower than his C&D success in May, and most of his recent outings have been at Newcastle. Jason Hart is booked for this one as well and if they bounce out into the lead, it could be difficult to catch them.