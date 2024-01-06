Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with two selections now online.

18:00 Southwell – Intoxicata – 1pt @ 4/1

Intoxicata has proved to be admirably consistent since a visor went on in September, winning twice and placing on multiple occasions. Where the next few pounds of improvement will come from is hard to figure out but I think connections have found the perfect race for her.

She may be a shade better than her latest performance at Wolverhampton suggests, racing closer to the rail in the straight compared to the pair who beat her. Southwell may suit better as well and she’s drawn to get a nice sit in behind the speed. Hopefully she will prove tough to beat.

19:00 Southwell – Liberty Mountain – 1pt @ 40/1

Liberty Mountain would be more interesting with a fully-fledged rider on top but I’m going to take a chance anyway. It’s only a few runs since she posted a career-best performance in victory around Wolverhampton and impressed with how she went about business.

Both runs since haven’t panned out to suit, most recently at Lingfield when ridden too cold. I doubt she’ll be positioned so far back in this field and if she can get into a nice rhythm, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her end up in the mix. The price is huge if she could run to her best level.