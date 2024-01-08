Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

For Monday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Newcastle
Last Updated: 8th of January 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newcastle with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

 

15:20 Newcastle – Rose Light – 1pt @ 7/1

Rose Light has been selected on the column before when trained by Jonathan Portman and since joining up with Gemma Tutty, she has had a few runs over the wrong trip. The performances have been fine considering the distance issues and she has come down 6lbs, which is a big help. 

When I backed her in August, she finished second over 1m 3f at Kempton off 8lbs higher and if she got anywhere close to that level, she’d win this. Whether she can is questionable but she seems to be fine at Newcastle and will appreciate the extra two furlongs. 7/1 is fair.

 

18:00 Newcastle – Blackcurrent – 1pt @ 6/1

Blackcurrent boasts a fine record at Newcastle, 6-19 overall, and coming back here should give him a chance of returning to form. He was poor at Southwell last time but got hassled towards the front before checking out of it early in the straight and is capable of better than that.

Dropping into a classified stakes can help him, whilst blinkers replace cheekpieces and he has won in the more severe headgear before. I like the booking of Tommie Jakes to remove 7lbs and as long as they’re not forced to do too much too early, it may be hard to catch them.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.