Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today:
- 15:20 Newcastle – Rose Light – 1pt @ 7/1 with Boylesports
- 18:00 Newcastle – Blackcurrent – 1pt @ 6/1 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newcastle with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
15:20 Newcastle – Rose Light – 1pt @ 7/1
Rose Light has been selected on the column before when trained by Jonathan Portman and since joining up with Gemma Tutty, she has had a few runs over the wrong trip. The performances have been fine considering the distance issues and she has come down 6lbs, which is a big help.
When I backed her in August, she finished second over 1m 3f at Kempton off 8lbs higher and if she got anywhere close to that level, she’d win this. Whether she can is questionable but she seems to be fine at Newcastle and will appreciate the extra two furlongs. 7/1 is fair.
18:00 Newcastle – Blackcurrent – 1pt @ 6/1
Blackcurrent boasts a fine record at Newcastle, 6-19 overall, and coming back here should give him a chance of returning to form. He was poor at Southwell last time but got hassled towards the front before checking out of it early in the straight and is capable of better than that.
Dropping into a classified stakes can help him, whilst blinkers replace cheekpieces and he has won in the more severe headgear before. I like the booking of Tommie Jakes to remove 7lbs and as long as they’re not forced to do too much too early, it may be hard to catch them.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.