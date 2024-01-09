Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

17:00 Southwell – Princess Naomi – 1pt @ 25/1

Princess Naomi has plenty to prove returning to race for the first time since August and it’s hard to be certain about how she’ll perform. On the plus side, she’s a big price at around the 20/1 mark generally and finished second at Kempton on the back of a similar break this time last year.

Her last few runs weren’t great, suggesting she may have gone over the top, but before them she was running to a level that proves she can win off today’s rating of 61. 6f at this track could be perfect and if the fitness is there, she’s capable of mixing it with these despite the market weakness.

19:00 Southwell – Misty Grey – 1pt @ 8/1

Misty Grey failed to fully fire at Wolverhampton last time but was wearing cheekpieces and I don’t think they helped him at all. He ended up being sluggish early doors, got further back in the field than is usually the case and only ran on once those up top had got away.

It’s no surprise to see the headgear abandoned and, from a 2lb lower mark, a return to form could be on the cards. It’s his first visit to Southwell but I see no reason why the track can’t prove to be suitable and he should be able to get a nice pull into it from a rail position.