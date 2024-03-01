Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

13:30 Lingfield – Party Island – 1pt @ 10/1

Party Island was dropped back to a mile here a couple of weeks ago and understandably wasn’t fancied, with his peak efforts coming over further. He did, however, give definite notice that he was finding his form again by running on strongly up the straight.

There was no chance of him catching the leaders over that trip, especially the way the race panned out for him tactically, but he ran the joint-fastest final 2f and the fastest final furlong by almost a length. All of that was without being given an overly hard time of things by his rider.

An argument could be made that 1m 2f is a bare minimum for him and it’s probably the right argument, but he shouldn’t have a problem as long as a more aggressive racing position is sought early doors. He’s well-drawn to slot in behind the speed and it would enhance his claims.

His record at Lingfield over this trip and beyond reads 1-1-2-1-1, the returning George Bass has won on board him five times and he looks to be primed for a big run here. Some of the others could progress past his level but if he performs to his best, he won’t be far away from any of them.

14:02 Lingfield – Incrimination – 1pt @ 9/1

Incrimination is bred to have potential over a mile and I backed her to make a winning start at the trip when she contested a Kempton handicap recently. It didn’t work out, unfortunately, as she performed below her true level and weakened away into a three-length fourth.

Assuming it was a trip problem, the handicapper giving back 2lbs and bringing her to a mark of 75 is a positive to take out of it. That puts her below the mark she was running off when a neck behind in second over C&D last April and there were three next time out winners in that field.

It was a while ago, of course, and Incrimination hasn’t done much on either start since. But she’s still lightly-raced and had what I’m presuming are trip issues on both starts following 10 months off the track. Double-figured prices are gone but I’ll still take the 9/1 on offer.

15:12 Lingfield – Silky Wilkie – 1pt @ 8/1

Silky Wilkie has been campaigned over the minimum trip more often than not in recent times and clearly wasn’t comfortable with the pace at Wolverhampton for his last start. They did go a good tempo but it wasn’t exactly rapid and he still struggled with the tempo early on.

It could be that he’s wanting to head up in distance again and despite my previous assessment of what he wanted, I’m happy to take 8/1 about him bouncing back over a speedy 6f such as this. He’s drawn to attack the speed and if he can just find his proper rhythm, he’ll get involved.

15:47 Lingfield – Diamond Bay – 1pt @ 25/1

Diamond Bay is not a horse in great form based on his last two outings but the first came over a mile-and-a-half, which isn’t the trip for him these days, and he still didn’t look fully tuned-up when behind some of these at Kempton. He weakened away there, which rarely happens with him.

I’m hoping his fitness will be improving, his mark is falling and he’s now just 2lbs higher than a comfortable success at Wolverhampton in September. The sharper tracks may suit better as well and he’s 1-2 over C&D, with the other run being an eye-catching effort in the Marathon last year.

The more unexposed types could be too progressive for him to cope with but if he did return to anything like his peak form, he can post a figure that puts him close to all of these. He rarely stays out of form for long and he’s a big price to bounce back in a race that should be run to suit.

16:22 Lingfield – Penzance – 1pt @ 7/2

Penzance had shown ability with the Crisford’s but following a gelding operation and joining Mick Appleby, he has taken off. He arrives here seeking a four-timer of successes and I think there’s every chance of him achieving it with his main market rivals being questionable stayers.

His latest win was by a very narrow margin, one in which he had to rally to get up, but came at the stiff Newcastle track and I get the impression that he’ll enjoy the speedy test of Lingfield more. That race has thrown out winners as well and a 4lb rise in the weights doesn’t look harsh.

With only nine outings under his belt, he still has the scope to improve and the draw should ensure that getting a good position isn’t too difficult. He’s a prominent type anyway and if the fractions are right for him, it’s tough to see how he won’t be involved in the shake up.