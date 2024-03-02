Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Kempton and Wolverhampton with three selections online.

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

15:55 Kempton – Hiatus – 1pt @ 16/1

Hiatus caught the eye over C&D in January when returning from a break, finishing with plenty of running left having been blocked in his run. He duly got his reward next time at Southwell, scoring comfortably from the rival who had won the Kempton race.

He disappointed on his sole start since, racing keenly having been pulled back to the rear following a fast break, and that has led to an overly generous price being on offer today. However, making ground up in that contest wasn’t simple and it was a higher grade than this.

Form needs to be turned around with Grenham Bay, three and a half lengths to be exact, but that one was favoured by the run of the race and hopefully that won’t be the case again. If Hiatus gets into a nice rhythm and moves as he can, he’s more than capable of having a say in this field.

18:15 Kempton – Dayman – 1pt @ 11/2

Dayman needs to be put to sleep at the rear of a field in order to show his best form and that always leaves him as a hostage to fortune. On the plus side, he’s 5lbs below his C&D handicap success from 2022 and has performed well on all three starts over 7f for Dominic Ffrench Davis.

A mile was too far when he disappointed last time, so I’m happy to overlook that run altogether and concentrate on what he was doing beforehand. Luck didn’t come his way in a couple of Lingfield events but he finished fast both times, posting the second quickest final furlongs.

His last run at this track came in December and yielded a close third to the well-handicapped McLean House. I think there’s more chance of him catching the speed here and hopefully they’ll go along at a decent tempo to increase his claims further. 11/2 looks fair to me.

18:30 Wolverhampton – Fox Power – 1pt @ 13/2

Fox Power is not easy to win with and has only scored once in the past five years. That was achieved two years ago from an 11lb higher mark and came over C&D when allowed to set his own tempo from the front. That scenario could appear again today if they choose to go forward.

In terms of recent form, he is in good order. Two starts ago, he finished second to a well-handicapped and in-form rival, then ran third over C&D. They didn’t go that quick early on but the two who beat him came from further back in the field to catch up in the final furlong.

Rossa Ryan taking over in the saddle again is a plus and his record for the Appleby yard sees them running at a 22% strike-rate. He has ridden the horse a few times, including to success as an apprentice back in 2018 and hopefully he’ll be able to get a good tune from him once again.