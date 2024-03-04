Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today:
- 19:00 Wolverhampton – Bint Havana Gold – 1pt @ 2/1 with William Hill
- 19:30 Wolverhampton – Gifted Angel – 1pt @ 15/2 with Bet365
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with two selections online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
19:00 Wolverhampton – Bint Havana Gold – 1pt @ 2/1
Bint Havana Gold doesn’t take a genius to find but I’m certain she’s still on a good mark. She needed the experience in novice company and once she got a mark, she bolted up at Kempton off 57. The race panned out to suit but she was far superior to the field and scored by a couple of lengths.
Connections opted to drop her to 5f just three days later and she performed every bit as well, albeit in defeat. She faced an entirely different scenario with regard to pace and had to switch out to get a run, but the winner was gone beyond recall by then and she could only finish second.
Going up to 6f again will be a help, there should be a decent tempo provided by Restricted and Tapeta isn’t a problem based on her Southwell performance. If the splits come when they’re required, I think she’s the one to beat and can eventually progress to a higher grade than this.
19:30 Wolverhampton – Gifted Angel – 1pt @ 15/2
Gifted Angel remains a maiden on the flat but has scored three times over hurdles and will eventually find a race come his way in this code. He didn’t look an obvious contender for longer distance handicaps when running in novice sprints but got 1m 6f well when third at Chester last season.
The main worry with him is his lack of performance over hurdles four weeks ago, as he bombed out at Taunton. However, it was his first start for a few months and could have been needed, so I’m inclined to just ignore it and hope that he’ll be in better form for this assignment.
Both of the yard’s runners in the past fortnight have won and I think they’ve found a good race for him to bounce back in. He needs to prove himself on the All-Weather surface but will be suited to the nature of the track and if he’s able to act on Tapeta, he’s capable of getting involved.
You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.
You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.
All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.