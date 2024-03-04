Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

19:00 Wolverhampton – Bint Havana Gold – 1pt @ 2/1

Bint Havana Gold doesn’t take a genius to find but I’m certain she’s still on a good mark. She needed the experience in novice company and once she got a mark, she bolted up at Kempton off 57. The race panned out to suit but she was far superior to the field and scored by a couple of lengths.

Connections opted to drop her to 5f just three days later and she performed every bit as well, albeit in defeat. She faced an entirely different scenario with regard to pace and had to switch out to get a run, but the winner was gone beyond recall by then and she could only finish second.

Going up to 6f again will be a help, there should be a decent tempo provided by Restricted and Tapeta isn’t a problem based on her Southwell performance. If the splits come when they’re required, I think she’s the one to beat and can eventually progress to a higher grade than this.

19:30 Wolverhampton – Gifted Angel – 1pt @ 15/2

Gifted Angel remains a maiden on the flat but has scored three times over hurdles and will eventually find a race come his way in this code. He didn’t look an obvious contender for longer distance handicaps when running in novice sprints but got 1m 6f well when third at Chester last season.

The main worry with him is his lack of performance over hurdles four weeks ago, as he bombed out at Taunton. However, it was his first start for a few months and could have been needed, so I’m inclined to just ignore it and hope that he’ll be in better form for this assignment.

Both of the yard’s runners in the past fortnight have won and I think they’ve found a good race for him to bounce back in. He needs to prove himself on the All-Weather surface but will be suited to the nature of the track and if he’s able to act on Tapeta, he’s capable of getting involved.