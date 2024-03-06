Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

16:24 Kempton – Local Bay – 1pt @ 10/1

Local Bay is best over a truly run 7f and is yet to line up at Kempton, but shaped well on Polytrack when racing at Lingfield for the first time last month. He could never land a blow in a contest where the pace had an advantage but posted some good sectionals on the way to finishing fourth.

He was only a nose and a short-head off second, and is entitled to sharpen up for what was his first outing in a couple of months. He does tend to post improved efforts second time up after time away from the track and hopefully that will prove to be the case again.

How he’s ridden will be interesting as he’s quite tactically versatile and there isn’t an excess of early speed on here. I’m hoping he’ll go further forward than last time, where the widest draw didn’t help matters. He’s drawn one today and could get a solo at the front of the field.

18:00 Kempton – Supreme King – 1pt @ 7/2

Supreme King was heavily supported when dropped back to a sprinting trip at Wolverhampton last time out but may not have taken to the visor and got a poor ride, the jockey electing to sit wide on a free horse instead of going forward to race with the speed.

The visor is gone, replaced by the tongue-tie he ran a decent race with at Lingfield, and he’s another 2lbs lower in the weights. He ran well in a maiden here in his juvenile days and Kempton might suit better than the other All-Weather tracks. If he runs to his true level, he’ll be involved.