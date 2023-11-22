Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with two selections now online.

17:00 Wolverhampton – Yaahobby – 1pt @ 12/1

Yaahobby hasn’t been in great form of late and I’m betting on a revival as much as anything. On the other hand, he has dropped 6lbs for his latest sequence and that means he’s now just a couple of pounds higher than his easy C&D success in July.

His two handicap wins have been over C&D and both followed a drop in trip from 6f. That’s the distance he has raced over on his last three starts and whilst he can stay it when operating at his best, minimum trip contests are far more likely to pan out to suit his style of racing.

Mark Winn, on board for the horse’s last victory, returns to remove 3lbs and he has a fine record when riding for the Brittain yard. They’re 11-67 overall, a 16% strike-rate that is twice the yard’s usual level. Hopefully the booking means better is expected today. Either way, 12/1 is fair.

18:30 Wolverhampton – Alligator Alley – 1pt @ 4/1

Alligator Alley has an impressive cruising speed and coming back to a turning track may help him to gain a third win of the year. He shaped well at Newcastle last time when only beaten a couple of lengths and ended up being closer to a hard pace than would have been ideal for him.

It was his first outing for a couple of months as well, so it’s possible he’ll sharpen up for it, and this should be run to suit. He’s still handicapped to win races based on last winter’s form and the price nudging out towards 4/1 seems generous enough. On his day, he’s very talented.