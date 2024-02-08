Saturday’s Newbury tips: Betfair Hurdle predictions, horse racing odds and free bets

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

Denman Chase tip The Grade Two Denman Chase (14.05) serves as a trial for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and four horses have won this race and then gone on to prevail in the Blue Riband event at the Cheltenham Festival. Kauto Star (2007), Denman (2008), Coneygree (2015) and Native River (2018) all completed the double. Nicky Henderson will be hoping Shishkin can become the latest horse to add his name to the list, but he needs a big performance at Newbury to convince his connections that he deserves a shot at the Cheltenham Festival feature. The Ascot Chase and Aintree Bowl winner was travelling well in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day before stumbling after the penultimate fence. We will never know if he would have been able to hold off the challenge of Hewick but there did look to be plenty of petrol left in the tank at that point. Shishkin faces just four rivals on Saturday at Newbury, with former Betfair Chase winner Protektorat his biggest threat. Dan Skelton’s runner produced a much better performance at Lingfield last time out behind L’Homme Presse, but he has not been at his best this season. Hitman, Does He Know and Sam Brown will all need a career-best to upset the odds on for this race. It has been a frustrating campaign so far with Shishkin, but he can prove his class here and get the win that will surely shift his for the Gold Cup. Newbury Tip 1: 14.05 – Shishkin win @ 4/6 with BetVictor

Game Spirit Chase tip The prices on suggest the Grade Two Game Spirit Chase (14.40) is a match-up between Boothill and Edwardstone, two horses that are looking to bounce back from a disappointing effort last time out. Boothill took a crashing fall at Kempton in the Desert Orchid Chase back in December, while Edwardstone was a long way down the field at the same course in the Silviniaco Conti Chase. The former Arkle winner has not scored since he won the 2022 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. With an official rating of 162, Editeur Du Gite is the joint-highest-rated horse in this small field, and with first-time cheekpieces on, he can record another C&D success. He scored at this level during the festive period in the Desert Orchid Chase. Along with Elixir De Nutz, there was a strong pace set in that contest by the frontrunners which forced mistakes out of the horses in behind. Gary Moore’s runner made a big error at the third fence in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham last time out and he never recovered from that mistake. If he can get into a good rhythm over his fences in this race, he can dictate things and he will take some passing in the closing stages. Newbury Tip 2: 14.40 – Editeur Du Gite win @ 13/2 with BoyleSports

Betfair Hurdle tip The Betfair Hurdle (15.15) is the most valuable prize on the card at Newbury on Super Saturday. This is a race targeted by all the leading trainers with unexposed hurdlers in their yards. One of the big gambles on ahead of the 2m½f contest this year has been for the Willie Mullins-trained Ocastle Des Mottes. He is one of the 24 runners declared for the premier handicap. With five victories to his name, Nicky Henderson holds the record for the most wins as a trainer in this race. He has been successful with Sharpical, Landing Light and My Tent Or Yours. The latter was in the silks of JP McManus, whose green and gold colours will be carried in the race on Saturday by Iberico Lord. The Seven Barrows runner looked like a smart animal when he landed the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham back in November. He travelled like a dream for Nico de Boinville and once the button was pushed, he stretched away from his rivals up the hill at Prestbury Park. Henderson’s hurdler was unable to follow up in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot on his latest appearance. He took a keen hold in that race and appeared to stop quickly. His trainer has given him a few weeks off since then, and if you put a line through his last run, he would be much shorter in the betting for this assignment. Iberico Lord could still be a lot better than his latest mark of 134 suggests. He will relish the conditions at Newbury, as his best form has come when there has been plenty of give in the ground. Newbury Tip 3: 15.15 – Iberico Lord win @ 13/2 with BetGoodwin

