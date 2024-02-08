Saturday’s Newbury tips: Betfair Hurdle predictions, horse racing odds and free bets

Saturday’s horse racing tips
- Saturday 14.05 Newbury – Shishkin win @ 4/6 with BetVictor
- Saturday 14.40 Newbury – Editeur Du Gite win @ 13/2 with BoyleSports
- Saturday 15.15 Newbury – Iberico Lord win @ 13/2 with BetGoodwin
There will be more Cheltenham Festival clues this weekend at Newbury on Super Saturday, with two Grade Two races on the card and the Betfair Hurdle.
The Berkshire venue hosts seven races across the afternoon, and UK betting sites are prepared for a flurry of activity ahead of the meeting.
Denman Chase tip
The Grade Two Denman Chase (14.05) serves as a trial for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and four horses have won this race and then gone on to prevail in the Blue Riband event at the Cheltenham Festival. Kauto Star (2007), Denman (2008), Coneygree (2015) and Native River (2018) all completed the double.
Nicky Henderson will be hoping Shishkin can become the latest horse to add his name to the list, but he needs a big performance at Newbury to convince his connections that he deserves a shot at the Cheltenham Festival feature.
The Ascot Chase and Aintree Bowl winner was travelling well in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day before stumbling after the penultimate fence. We will never know if he would have been able to hold off the challenge of Hewick but there did look to be plenty of petrol left in the tank at that point.
Shishkin faces just four rivals on Saturday at Newbury, with former Betfair Chase winner Protektorat his biggest threat. Dan Skelton’s runner produced a much better performance at Lingfield last time out behind L’Homme Presse, but he has not been at his best this season.
Hitman, Does He Know and Sam Brown will all need a career-best to upset the odds on horse racing betting sites for this race.
It has been a frustrating campaign so far with Shishkin, but he can prove his class here and get the win that will surely shift his Cheltenham odds for the Gold Cup.
Newbury Tip 1: 14.05 – Shishkin win @ 4/6 with BetVictor
Game Spirit Chase tip
The prices on gambling sites suggest the Grade Two Game Spirit Chase (14.40) is a match-up between Boothill and Edwardstone, two horses that are looking to bounce back from a disappointing effort last time out.
Boothill took a crashing fall at Kempton in the Desert Orchid Chase back in December, while Edwardstone was a long way down the field at the same course in the Silviniaco Conti Chase. The former Arkle winner has not scored since he won the 2022 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.
With an official rating of 162, Editeur Du Gite is the joint-highest-rated horse in this small field, and with first-time cheekpieces on, he can record another C&D success.
He scored at this level during the festive period in the Desert Orchid Chase. Along with Elixir De Nutz, there was a strong pace set in that contest by the frontrunners which forced mistakes out of the horses in behind.
Gary Moore’s runner made a big error at the third fence in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham last time out and he never recovered from that mistake. If he can get into a good rhythm over his fences in this race, he can dictate things and he will take some passing in the closing stages.
Newbury Tip 2: 14.40 – Editeur Du Gite win @ 13/2 with BoyleSports
Betfair Hurdle tip
The Betfair Hurdle (15.15) is the most valuable prize on the card at Newbury on Super Saturday. This is a race targeted by all the leading trainers with unexposed hurdlers in their yards.
One of the big gambles on betting apps ahead of the 2m½f contest this year has been for the Willie Mullins-trained Ocastle Des Mottes. He is one of the 24 runners declared for the premier handicap.
With five victories to his name, Nicky Henderson holds the record for the most wins as a trainer in this race. He has been successful with Sharpical, Landing Light and My Tent Or Yours. The latter was in the silks of JP McManus, whose green and gold colours will be carried in the race on Saturday by Iberico Lord.
The Seven Barrows runner looked like a smart animal when he landed the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham back in November. He travelled like a dream for Nico de Boinville and once the button was pushed, he stretched away from his rivals up the hill at Prestbury Park.
Henderson’s hurdler was unable to follow up in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot on his latest appearance. He took a keen hold in that race and appeared to stop quickly.
His trainer has given him a few weeks off since then, and if you put a line through his last run, he would be much shorter in the betting for this assignment.
Iberico Lord could still be a lot better than his latest mark of 134 suggests. He will relish the conditions at Newbury, as his best form has come when there has been plenty of give in the ground.
Newbury Tip 3: 15.15 – Iberico Lord win @ 13/2 with BetGoodwin
How to get free bets on horse racing
Cheltenham free bet offers are starting to pop up amongst bookmakers but you don't have to wait until the festival for a free bet on the racing with plenty available via welcome offers.
Fitzdares are currently offering new customers up to 50 per cent of their money back as a free bet and a casinos bonus when you sign up with the bookmaker. To join, click this link, open an account and make a minimum deposit of £10.
Qualifying bets must have odds of evens of greater and if any of your wagers lose on the first day of having a Fitzdares account, you'll receive 50 per cent of your losses back as a free bet, up to the value of £50. You'll also receive 10 free spins to use on Reel King, one of the best online slots games.
Before signing up for any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you are having a bet on the racing this weekend, please gamble responsibly.
Dean has been working in the gambling industry for well over a decade, providing his services to the likes of RTE Racing, The Weekender, The Irish Field and RacingFM. He has also worked for gambling operators Tote, 888, BetBright, BoyleSports, BetVictor and Stan James. Dean has an extensive background in customer management, betting and casino product development, strategy and industry trends.