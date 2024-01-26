Saturday racing tips: Cheltenham Trials Day preview, horse racing picks and free bets

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Cotswold Chase tip One of the day's highlights is the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (13.50) over three miles, one and a half furlongs. Six runners are due to go to post, and the early betting would suggest that the race is wide open. Stay Away Fay has been the subject of sustained support on the back of an unblemished two from two in novice chases. His latest success came in the Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown at the beginning of December. While it was a creditable performance, the three he beat home have not given the form much of a boost, and he will likely need to show considerable improvement now, stepping up in class against far more seasoned chasers. The best bet could be Royale Pagaille, who has been racing in top company over the past few seasons. He made a very pleasing start to this season’s campaign when taking the valuable Betfair Chase at the end of November. Arguably, it was a career-best for the Venetia Williams-trained 10-year-old. Providing he comes through this test, he will almost certainly be heading for the Cheltenham Gold Cup again, where he is a 33/1 shot with Unibet to lift the Holy Grail of jumps racing. Reported fit and well by his trainer, Royale Pagaille should take all the beating if running up to his Sandown form, and the 10/3 offered by William Hill looks attractive enough. Tip: 13.50 Cheltenham – Royale Pagaille win @ 10/3 with William Hill

Clarence House Chase tip The Clarence House Chase over two miles (14.25) sees the imperious Jonbon back in action, and he will go off at a prohibitive price for the average pocket. With five runners due to start, the first two home are paid on each-way bets. A decent option could be Fugitif, who comes into this race at the top of his game and an each-way nibble at 16/1 on is our advice. On his seasonal return, he ran well for a long way in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here and looked better than ever when getting up on the line in the December Gold Cup, again at this course. The drop back to two miles could suit him; he has speed and stamina and looks more than capable of a top-two finish. Tip: 14.25 Cheltenham – Fugitif each-way @ 16/1 with BetVictor

Countdown Podcast Handicap tip Fugitif beat Il Ridoto by a whisker in the December Gold Cup, and the form will be given a significant boost if that rival takes the Countdown Podcast Handicap (13.15) earlier in the afternoon. Although shouldering top weight, Il Ridoto has been better than ever this season, and he will not be out of turn in winning a decent prize. He looked all over the winner as they approached the final flight last month, and the rest of the field was well and truly beaten off. He needed a couple of races to come right last season and landed this contest on his third outing of that campaign. He deservedly heads the market and the 4/1 available on looks fair. Il Ridoto should give his supporters a good run for their money with the in-form Harry Cobden back in the saddle. Tip: 13.15 Cheltenham – Il Ridoto win @ 4/1 with BoyleSports

Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase tip The other big race of the day is the three-mile Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase at Doncaster (15.15). make it a wide-open betting race, but we like the look of Surrey Quest, who has won both of his races for trainer Toby Lawes since joining him from Nicky Henderson’s yard. Lawes was an assistant with Henderson before taking out his training licence in 2019, and Surrey Quest gave him one of his biggest wins to date when taking the Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury at the end of last year. Lawes reports that Surrey Quest has bounced since that race, and while more improvement will be needed, the lightly raced seven-year-old has come on in leaps and bounds this season. Even better can be expected. are offering enhanced each-way terms with the first six home paid. Taking advantage of the each-way offer at 9/1 could prove a smart investment for a horse with a serious chance of winning. Tip: 15.15 Doncaster – Surrey Quest each-way six places @ 9/1 with Bet365

