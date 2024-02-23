Saturday's Newcastle and Kempton tips: Eider Chase predictions, racing odds and free bets

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

Eider Chase tip The 13-runner field faces a demanding four-mile, one-and-a-half furlongs on heavy ground in the Eider Handicap Chase at 2.08. Out-and-out stamina will be paramount. Top weight, The Galloping Bear, finished second in this event last year and needs to be respected on that run alone. His form this season, though, has been pretty woeful, and he is hard to side with as a result. Flower Of Scotland impressed when winning a decent race over a similar trip at Kelso last season. Still, something was amiss when she was pulled up on her season debut at Carlisle in early November. However, have seen plenty of money for the mare in this race, and any further support would suggest that fitness-wise, she is back to where connections want her. She is hard to discard with that knowledge and merits plenty of respect. Major Dundee is likewise proven over an extreme distance but is another with question marks hanging over him, so he also passes over.

Finding a winner will be challenging, but it could be worth siding with the progressive Fenland Tiger. have seen a steady flow of support for him in the early betting exchanges. He has progressed well from last season, notching up three wins from four outings this term. The furthest he has raced over is three miles and two furlongs, so he is stepping into the unknown over this trip. However, when he won over just shy of three miles at this track at the end of January, he gave the impression that he would relish an extended trip. Fenland Tiger is a neat jumper with a relaxed running style and gives the impression that further improvement will come. If he sees the trip out, he will be tough to keep out of the frame, and an each-way bet at 11/2 with , who are offering great value by paying the first five places on each-way bets, takes preference. Anglers Crag heads the Eider Chase betting. Since joining Brian Ellison this season, he has thrived and has been unbeaten in three outings for trainer and jockey Henry Brooke. There could be better to come still, and he has to be respected. Tip: 2.08 Newcastle – Fenland Tiger each-way (five places) @ 11/2 with William Hill

Coral Trophy Handicap Chase tip The big race of the day at Kempton’s Premier Raceday meeting is the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at 3.37pm. This is a tight handicap and as tricky as they come with seeing many of the dozen runners come in for some support. This three-mile race was formerly named the Racing Post Chase and is one of the most challenging events of the season. It takes a tough horse to come out on top. The leading eight or nine on are all capable of taking the £85,000 winning purse home. Our preference is for the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old Il Ridoto. Although he has yet to win in three outings this season, he has equipped himself well in these top-class handicaps and has reached the frame on all three occasions. The step up to three miles is a slight concern, but it is doubtful that the Nicholls camp would have him running if they were anything but confident that he would get the trip. Most of our featured bookmakers are paying the first four places, and the 9/1 offers is worth consideration. Tip: 3.37 Kempton – Il Ridoto each-way (four places) @ 9/1 with BetVictor

1.50pm Kempton tip Nicholls is well represented elsewhere on the card, and none looks more likely to come up trumps for him than the hugely promising novice hurdler Kalif Du Berlais. He was bought by John Hales and is owned in partnership with Sir Alex Ferguson, Betfred’s Fred Done and Ged Mason. The Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival is on the long-term agenda, but that is a long way off, and Kalif Du Berlais should win plenty of races before stepping up to the bigger obstacles. He holds an entry in the Triumph Hurdle on the festival's final day, but those looking at his for that race should keep in mind that his participation is not inevitable. This weekend, a clear-cut win at Kempton could see connections left with no choice but to let him take his chance. He made a winning debut at Compiegne in France, coming home clear with any amount in hand. He followed that up on his UK debut over this course and distance last month. Despite winning as easily as he liked, he still looked a touch green and has any amount of improvement still left in the tank. He really looks the part and is priced at 10/11 by BetGoodwin for a win this weekend. Tip: 1.50 Kempton - Kalif Du Berlais @ 10/11 with BetGoodwin

Free bet offers for Saturday's racing It is just a matter of weeks until this year's Cheltenham Festival gets underway, but aren't holding back all their best offers until then with several running free bet promotions this weekend. Those new to BetGoodwin can currently get 50 per cent of their money back as a , up to £25, on any first day losses when you sign up with the bookmaker. To join, click the link below, open an account and make an initial deposit. Bettors then need to place a minimum of three bets of £10 or more at odds of evens or greater. If any of your wagers lose on the first day of having a BetGoodwin account, you'll receive 50 per cent of your losses back as a free bet, up to the value of £25.

