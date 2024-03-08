Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

1.50pm Sandown tip The first televised race is at 1.50pm, and it could pay to side with the progressive Champagne Twist. He has improved in each of his three runs this season. He clicked under Ben Jones, who retakes the ride, when winning at Doncaster at the end of January. Before that, he finished second behind a potentially useful Nicky Henderson horse and is very much on the up. Admittedly, plenty of his rivals fall into the same category. The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Hasthing is prominent on . He had looked somewhat promising in a couple of moderate races, but on his third outing this season, he jumped poorly and was never really at the races. He may bounce back, but there are enough question marks to give cause for concern. Fire Flyer, Asta La Pasta, Westerninthepark and Awaythelad are all on a hat-trick. They are rightly feared. Champagne Twist is preferred at the prices available, though, and are out on paying the first five places for each-way selections. Tip: 1.50 Sandown – Champagne Twist each-way (5 places) @ 12/1 with BetVictor

Imperial Cup tip The Betfair Imperial Cup Hurdle at 2.25pm is another headscratcher. Ben Pauling, who trains Champagne Twist, holds a strong hand with Jipcot and Bad, both prominent at the top of the market on . The pair have shown some solid form this season and have a realistic shot of taking the £50,000 prize. However, may be underestimating Go Dante. He finished third behind Iberico Lord, supplemented for the Champion Hurdle this week, and L’Eau Du Sud in the valuable Class 1 Betfair Hurdle last time out. Trainer Olly Murphy has his stable in fine form and Go Dante, who can be found in the for a couple of races on Friday, could book his place at the festival with a solid performance in this contest. is offering 6/1 for the first six places for each-way backers. It is difficult to see him not finishing in the top half a dozen here, and it may be worth taking advantage of the terms available. Tip: 2.25 Sandown – Go Dante each-way (6 places) @ 6/1 with William Hill

3pm Sandown tip The Listed National Hunt Flat Race at 3.00pm is probably not the type of race to become heavily involved in. All 12 runners have some form to their credit, but what any of it adds up to is anyone’s guess. All the same, it's worth taking a good look at Honky Tonk Highway. She won a point-to-point on her only start in Ireland before joining Dan Skelton. The fact that there was some spirited support for her in the early betting exchanges would suggest some confidence in her. Whatever the outcome, there could be several useful mares in the field, and the race is worth watching for future reference if anything else. Tip: 3.00 Sandown – Honky Tonk Highway @ 9/2 with bet365

3.35pm Sandown tip The last TV race at Sandown is another competitive handicap, but there is no hesitation in siding with the Paul Nicholls-trained Golden Son. After making a promising seasonal debut, he was pulled up on his next two starts. Connections could offer no explanation, but Golden Son bounced back in style after a 56-day break when winning at Newbury two Saturdays ago. That form was given a hefty boost when the second in that race, Heltenham, skated up in the valuable Class 1 Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last weekend. The 3/1 with is unlikely to be bettered, and Golden Son may well go off at a considerably shorter price. If there is a danger, it will likely come from the fast-improving Kotmask, attempting to land a hat-trick. Tip: 3.35 Sandown – Golden Son @ 3/1 with BoyleSports

