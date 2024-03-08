Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds & free bets

Our racing tipster takes a look at the last major meeting before next week's Cheltenham Festival
Last Updated: 8th of March 2024
Paul Millward
·
Horse Racing Writer
Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds & free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Saturday's ITV racing tips

All eyes are turning towards next week’s Cheltenham Festival, where finding the winners on horse racing betting sites is always a challenge.

Much the same can be said about Saturday’s four ITV4 races. Wide open contests with betting to match is the order for much of the day for the last significant meeting before Cheltenham takes over.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Bet £20 and Get a £1 Free Bet on Every Race at Cheltenham
VISIT SITE
18+. BeGambleAware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £20. Opt in for £1 free bets. Debit cards only. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. A £20+ bet to be settled by 23:59 GMT on the 10.03.24. Free bets valid for Cheltenham Festival Races only. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.

1.50pm Sandown tip

The first televised race is at 1.50pm, and it could pay to side with the progressive Champagne Twist

He has improved in each of his three runs this season. He clicked under Ben Jones, who retakes the ride, when winning at Doncaster at the end of January. Before that, he finished second behind a potentially useful Nicky Henderson horse and is very much on the up.

Admittedly, plenty of his rivals fall into the same category.

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Hasthing is prominent on betting sites. He had looked somewhat promising in a couple of moderate races, but on his third outing this season, he jumped poorly and was never really at the races. 

He may bounce back, but there are enough question marks to give cause for concern. Fire Flyer, Asta La Pasta, Westerninthepark and Awaythelad are all on a hat-trick. They are rightly feared.

Champagne Twist is preferred at the prices available, though, and BetVictor are out on paying the first five places for each-way selections.

Tip: 1.50 Sandown – Champagne Twist each-way (5 places) @ 12/1 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Cheltenham Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Cheltenham, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any race at Celtenham at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Imperial Cup tip

The Betfair Imperial Cup Hurdle at 2.25pm is another headscratcher. Ben Pauling, who trains Champagne Twist, holds a strong hand with Jipcot and Bad, both prominent at the top of the market on betting apps.

The pair have shown some solid form this season and have a realistic shot of taking the £50,000 prize. 

However, gambling sites may be underestimating Go Dante. He finished third behind Iberico Lord, supplemented for the Champion Hurdle this week, and L’Eau Du Sud in the valuable Class 1 Betfair Hurdle last time out. 

Trainer Olly Murphy has his stable in fine form and Go Dante, who can be found in the Cheltenham odds for a couple of races on Friday, could book his place at the festival with a solid performance in this contest.

William Hill is offering 6/1 for the first six places for each-way backers. It is difficult to see him not finishing in the top half a dozen here, and it may be worth taking advantage of the terms available.

Tip: 2.25 Sandown – Go Dante each-way (6 places) @ 6/1 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

3pm Sandown tip

The Listed National Hunt Flat Race at 3.00pm is probably not the type of race to become heavily involved in. All 12 runners have some form to their credit, but what any of it adds up to is anyone’s guess.

All the same, it's worth taking a good look at Honky Tonk Highway. She won a point-to-point on her only start in Ireland before joining Dan Skelton. The fact that there was some spirited support for her in the early betting exchanges would suggest some confidence in her.

Whatever the outcome, there could be several useful mares in the field, and the race is worth watching for future reference if anything else.

Tip: 3.00 Sandown – Honky Tonk Highway @ 9/2 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

3.35pm Sandown tip

The last TV race at Sandown is another competitive handicap, but there is no hesitation in siding with the Paul Nicholls-trained Golden Son.

After making a promising seasonal debut, he was pulled up on his next two starts. Connections could offer no explanation, but Golden Son bounced back in style after a 56-day break when winning at Newbury two Saturdays ago.

That form was given a hefty boost when the second in that race, Heltenham, skated up in the valuable Class 1 Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last weekend. The 3/1 with Boylesports is unlikely to be bettered, and Golden Son may well go off at a considerably shorter price.

If there is a danger, it will likely come from the fast-improving Kotmask, attempting to land a hat-trick.

Tip: 3.35 Sandown – Golden Son @ 3/1 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Free bet offers for Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham free bets are becoming more and more readily available in the run up to next week's festival and Unibet have launched their very special promotion.

Unibet’s Cheltenham offer allows new customers to land themselves a free bet on all 28 races throughout the meeting.

It’s a unique offer from a popular bookmaker who are allowing new players to have a free £1 bet on the likes of the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Gold Cup among others.

You only need to stake £20 in order to get your hands on the 28 free bets. It’s one of the strongest Cheltenham free bet promotions we’ve seen on the 2024 event.

Unibet also operate a UK casino featuring a huge variety of table games and the UK slots.

Before signing up with Unibet or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of their welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on this weekend's racing or Cheltenham, remember to gamble responsibly.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Bet £20 and Get a £1 Free Bet on Every Race at Cheltenham
VISIT SITE
18+. BeGambleAware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £20. Opt in for £1 free bets. Debit cards only. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. A £20+ bet to be settled by 23:59 GMT on the 10.03.24. Free bets valid for Cheltenham Festival Races only. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.
Paul Millward for independent.co.uk
Paul Millward

Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.