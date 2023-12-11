Tuesday's Champions League predictions, betting tips and 10/1 treble

Tuesday’s Champions League predictions Lens to beat Sevilla – 1/1 with BetGoodwin

Galatasaray over 1.5 goals – 49/50 with BetMGM

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score at any time – 9/5 with William Hill

The treble pays over 10/1 with Unibet The Champions League group stages begin to wrap up on Tuesday with a handful of places in the last 16 still up for grabs. Top billing on Tuesday goes to Manchester United’s must-win home encounter with Bayern Munich in Group A. The Red Devils need to beat the German champions and hope FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw in the section’s other fixture to progress. A preview of United’s game with Bayern can be found here, while the encounter in Denmark features amongst our three best bets from the night's action. After studying the , we’ve also got a tip from Napoli’s home encounter with Braga, where the Italian champions only need avoid a defeat by two goals or more to go through to the last 16. Our three selections can be backed individually on , or put together to make a treble that pays over 10/1 with .

Lens vs Sevilla predictions (5.45pm, TNT Sports 4) Lens saw their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 blown to pieces by Arsenal on Matchday Five, suffering a 6-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium which confirmed they’d miss out on the knockout stage. Sevilla are also unable to qualify from Group B and the section's bottom side look likely to be out of Europe entirely unless they can win at Lens and snatch the Europa League play-off spot from their French opponents.

A massive injury list, a run of two wins from 15 matches in all competitions and two wins in the last 19 Champions League games suggests Sevilla will struggle to defeat Franck Haise’s men at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where Lens are so strong. Lens have lost only twice at home since March 2022 and have emerged victorious in five of the last seven on their own patch, a run that includes a 2-1 victory over Arsenal. The 6-0 hammering in the reverse fixture with Arsenal aside, Lens have acquitted themselves well on their return to the Champions League and can sign off with a win over a Sevilla side experiencing a rare off year in Europe. Lens vs Sevilla Tip: Lens to win – 1/1 with BetGoodwin

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray predictions (8pm, TNT Sports 2) This winner-take-all Group A encounter may lack the star power of United’s clash with Bayern Munich, but it has the potential to be the better of the section’s two offerings on Tuesday. A win for either side would take them through to the last 16 of the Champions League and with a draw potentially eliminating both sides, depending on the outcome of United vs Bayern, we’re hopeful of an entertaining encounter. The first meeting between the two sides finished 2-2 with Gala having to come from 2-0 down late on to rescue a point.

Both sides have only won once in the group stage, enjoying thrilling victories over United that could easily have gone the other way. Neither has a particularly stellar record in the Champions League, so trying to pick a winner is tricky. Preference when looking at the prices for this game goes to goals. expect both sides to find the net, although Galatasaray appear to have the greater firepower having scored in their last 13 Champions League games. The Turkish side have scored twice in four of their last five Champions League away games too and a line-up boasting Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha and Hakim Ziyech can cause major issues for a Copenhagen team that’s shipped two or more in three of the last four home games. Copenhagen vs Galatasaray Tip: Over 1.5 Galatasaray goals – 49/50 with BetMGM

Napoli vs Braga predictions (8pm, TNT Sports Extra) It’s been a tough start to life back in charge of Napoli for Walter Mazzarri after his side slipped to a third straight defeat at Juventus on Friday. The Scudetto holders had previously been soundly beaten 4-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League 3-0 by Inter Milan, although performances have been better than those results suggest. Mazzarri’s men are expected to get a win on Tuesday night with old and pricing them as odds-on favourites to record their 11th Champions League group stage win in the last 18 matches. The Neapolitans will advance by avoiding defeat, and will also advance with a 1-0 or 2-1 defeat. While Braga have to go for broke, needing to win by one goal, scoring at least three times, or by two goals or more to leapfrog the Italians into second place in Group C.

Braga have been struggling to keep the backdoor closed throughout the group stage and the need to throw caution to the wind could leave them even more exposed against Napoli. Last season's top scorer Victor Osimhen is back fit for Napoli but has struggled to make an impact recently and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia might be a better goalscoring option at a bigger price. The Georgian has yet to score in the Champions League this season but has been busy in front of goal since registering his fourth of the season against Atalanta last month. He’s had three shots on goal for Napoli in each of his three appearances since then, while he bagged three times for Georgia during the November international break and is 9/5 with to get on the scoresheet against Braga. Napoli vs Braga Tip: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score at any time – 9/5 with William Hill