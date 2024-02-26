West Ham vs Brentford predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

West Ham vs Brentford predictions
West Ham will attempt to arrest their slide down the Premier League table at home to Brentford on Monday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Hammers have failed to win their last six league games, suffering three defeats on the bounce, including their 6-0 hammering by Arsenal last time out at home.
Pressure is building on David Moyes despite the club’s achievements in Europe. West Ham’s hierarchy have reportedly offered Moyes a new deal, but it may not dispel the uncertainty regarding his future.
Brentford have issues of their own after losing 1-0 to Manchester City last week. The Bees have lost nine of their last 11 league games and are only five points clear of the relegation zone.
Football betting sites still have Thomas Frank’s men as outsiders for the drop, but they need to pick up points to distance themselves from trouble, starting against the Hammers.
West Ham are the favourites to chalk up their first win of 2024 and you can find a price of 19/10 for the Bees in the Premier League odds to leave the London Stadium with the three points.
What to expect at the London Stadium?
The two sides played out a five goal thriller in the reverse fixture as the lead changed hands twice before Nathan Collins secured a 3-2 victory for the Bees.
Given the way both sides are playing now we could be in store for another entertaining fixture at the London Stadium.
The Hammers need to respond after being crushed 6-0 by Arsenal last time out in front of their own fans. It was a dark day for West Ham and there were more than a few empty seats after the hosts conspired to concede five goals in the first half.
Matters did not improve against Nottingham Forest on the road last weekend in a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground, so Moyes has a massive job on his hands to raise morale for the visit of Brentford.
The Bees battled hard in their last outing against Manchester City, slipping to a narrow defeat at the Etihad Stadium. Frank’s men were far more disciplined at City after a naive display at home to Liverpool where they shipped four goals.
Neither of these sides are strong defensive units and there is plenty of quality in the final third, so we could see a fair few goals on Monday night.
After looking at betting apps, we like both teams to score at odds of 8/13 with Sporting Index without having to pick a result.
West Ham vs Brentford Tip 1: Both teams to score – 8/13 Sporting Index
Bowen to get back on track
We’ve selected both teams to score with our previous bet, so we need West Ham to end their three game run without finding the net.
Perhaps more concerning for Moyes is that his side have not scored from open play since Maxwel Cornet’s strike in the 28th minute against Sheffield United on January 21.
James Ward-Prowse has scored two penalties since, but the Hammers need their talent to start firing in the final third.
If Jarrod Bowen harbours ambitions of playing for England at Euro 2024, he needs to start proving it on the pitch.
The forward has gone five games without scoring in all competitions, and that run extends to seven in the league since he bagged in West Ham’s win over Manchester United on December 23.
Bowen has still been active in and around the box. He’s mustered 13 attempts at goal in his last five games, although only two have hit the target. Bowen did win the penalty that almost gave West Ham all three points at Bramall Lane, but his creativity has been largely stifled.
With Brentford having kept only one clean sheet in their last 15 league games, we’re backing Bowen to find his scoring touch any time on Monday at odds of 21/10 with Unibet.
West Ham vs Brentford Tip 2: Jarrod Bowen to score any time – 21/10 Unibet
Brentford to make fast start
Although the Bees have not been picking up as many points as they would have liked, they have been out of the blocks quickly away from home.
Before their defeat to City, Frank’s side had scored the opener in their last three away games, although it only translated to one victory in their triumph over Wolves at Molineux.
However, Brentford have been fast starters in the entire campaign away from home, breaking the deadlock in eight of their 12 road games. With Ivan Toney fit and firing once more, the Hammers will have to account for the 27-year-old in the final third.
Frank definitely seems to be getting something right from the first whistle, even though Brentford have only converted three of those starts into wins. Scouring the odds from betting sites, we’ve found an 11/10 price with bet365 for the Bees to score first on Monday.
West Ham vs Brentford Tip 3: Brentford to score first – 11/10 bet365
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.