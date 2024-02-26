Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
West Ham vs Brentford predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

West Ham look to end a six game winless run in the Premier League against Brentford on Monday night
Last Updated: 26th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
Betting Writer
West Ham vs Brentford predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
West Ham vs Brentford predictions 

West Ham will attempt to arrest their slide down the Premier League table at home to Brentford on Monday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Hammers have failed to win their last six league games, suffering three defeats on the bounce, including their 6-0 hammering by Arsenal last time out at home

Pressure is building on David Moyes despite the club’s achievements in Europe. West Ham’s hierarchy have reportedly offered Moyes a new deal, but it may not dispel the uncertainty regarding his future.

Brentford have issues of their own after losing 1-0 to Manchester City last week. The Bees have lost nine of their last 11 league games and are only five points clear of the relegation zone.  

Football betting sites still have Thomas Frank’s men as outsiders for the drop, but they need to pick up points to distance themselves from trouble, starting against the Hammers. 

West Ham are the favourites to chalk up their first win of 2024 and you can find a price of 19/10 for the Bees in the Premier League odds to leave the London Stadium with the three points.

What to expect at the London Stadium? 

The two sides played out a five goal thriller in the reverse fixture as the lead changed hands twice before Nathan Collins secured a 3-2 victory for the Bees.  

Given the way both sides are playing now we could be in store for another entertaining fixture at the London Stadium.  

The Hammers need to respond after being crushed 6-0 by Arsenal last time out in front of their own fans. It was a dark day for West Ham and there were more than a few empty seats after the hosts conspired to concede five goals in the first half.  

Matters did not improve against Nottingham Forest on the road last weekend in a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground, so Moyes has a massive job on his hands to raise morale for the visit of Brentford.

The Bees battled hard in their last outing against Manchester City, slipping to a narrow defeat at the Etihad Stadium. Frank’s men were far more disciplined at City after a naive display at home to Liverpool where they shipped four goals.  

Neither of these sides are strong defensive units and there is plenty of quality in the final third, so we could see a fair few goals on Monday night.  

After looking at betting apps, we like both teams to score at odds of 8/13 with Sporting Index without having to pick a result. 

West Ham vs Brentford Tip 1: Both teams to score – 8/13 Sporting Index

Bowen to get back on track 

We’ve selected both teams to score with our previous bet, so we need West Ham to end their three game run without finding the net. 

Perhaps more concerning for Moyes is that his side have not scored from open play since Maxwel Cornet’s strike in the 28th minute against Sheffield United on January 21.  

James Ward-Prowse has scored two penalties since, but the Hammers need their talent to start firing in the final third.  

If Jarrod Bowen harbours ambitions of playing for England at Euro 2024, he needs to start proving it on the pitch.

The forward has gone five games without scoring in all competitions, and that run extends to seven in the league since he bagged in West Ham’s win over Manchester United on December 23.  

Bowen has still been active in and around the box. He’s mustered 13 attempts at goal in his last five games, although only two have hit the target. Bowen did win the penalty that almost gave West Ham all three points at Bramall Lane, but his creativity has been largely stifled.  

With Brentford having kept only one clean sheet in their last 15 league games, we’re backing Bowen to find his scoring touch any time on Monday at odds of 21/10 with Unibet

West Ham vs Brentford Tip 2: Jarrod Bowen to score any time – 21/10 Unibet

Brentford to make fast start 

Although the Bees have not been picking up as many points as they would have liked, they have been out of the blocks quickly away from home.

Before their defeat to City, Frank’s side had scored the opener in their last three away games, although it only translated to one victory in their triumph over Wolves at Molineux.

However, Brentford have been fast starters in the entire campaign away from home, breaking the deadlock in eight of their 12 road games. With Ivan Toney fit and firing once more, the Hammers will have to account for the 27-year-old in the final third. 

Frank definitely seems to be getting something right from the first whistle, even though Brentford have only converted three of those starts into wins. Scouring the odds from betting sites, we’ve found an 11/10 price with bet365 for the Bees to score first on Monday. 

West Ham vs Brentford Tip 3: Brentford to score first – 11/10 bet365

How to get free bets for West Ham vs Brentford  

You can secure free bets and more by signing up for gambling sites online. 

BetMGM are one of the newest betting operators in the UK and are offering new customers £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on football.  

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. You can also use BetMGM’s online casino featuring table games, slot games and live casino

Before you sign up for BetMGM, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.