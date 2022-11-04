For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday 2022 is very nearly here. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners, slash their prices on big-ticket items across everything from tech, gaming and laptops to mattresses and home appliances.

One such appliance that will undoubtedly be popular during this year’s event is an air fryer. This particularly useful piece of kit enables you to fry up a storm without oil – but, what’s more, research indicates it serves as an energy-efficient way to cook, costing just 17p a day. Thanks to Black Friday, you’ll now be able to get one a whole lot cheaper.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

For the uninitiated, Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving and initially started in the US as a way for brands to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. However, it has since expanded and is no longer a one-day event – in recent years, retailers have started their sales weeks in advance (Amazon is known for kicking things off a whole month early).

Where air fryers are concerned, you can expect to see prices heavily reduced throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday (which marks the end of the official weekend of sales), and we’re predicting the price of models by big-name brands, including Ninja, Philips and Russell Hobbs, will be considerably slashed. However, to make sure you stay in the know throughout the sale event, bookmark this page for all the deals as they drop.

Ahead of Black Friday, though, we’re here to answer all your burning questions about the shopping bonanza, as well as share details on the deals to expect on air fryers and even highlight some of the best early discounts that are currently running. Read on for all this and more.

Read more:

The best early Black Friday air fryer deals in 2022

Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £229.99, now £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Home appliance brand Ninja has launched its Black Friday sale. With soaring energy prices, air fryers are, unsurprisingly, hot property at the moment. If you’re looking to save on a model, you’re in luck, as Ninja has slashed the price of its foodi max. In our in-depth review of this model, our tester noted the Ninja foodi max multi-cooker is the “biggest and most function-packed model” the brand does. Our tester found it produced “great results” and the “air fryer basket also rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”.

Instant 4-in-1 vortex 4 3.l air fryer: Was £100, now £75, Argos.co.uk

(Instant Pot)

Cult cooking brand Instant is known for its family-friendly gadgets. In our review of this model, our writer praised the appliance for doing it all. It’s also “quiet and easy to clean, and performs a number of other functions, which helps it earn its keep in your cupboards”. Better still, it’s “easy to use” and has a “smart design”.

Tefal actifry genius air fryer AH960040: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Jdwilliams.co.uk

(Tefal)

Tefal is another big-name brand to know, and a very similar model to this one featured in our review of the best air fryers, with our tester noting they found it “made for some of the best chips we cooked in all our tests and we’d buy this pricey model for those alone”. Surely this is reason enough to buy the actifry? The model is capacious enough to feed eight. Snap this up while it has 40 per cent off.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, retailers who take part in the big Black Friday sale start their events earlier and earlier each year. Because of this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Argos dropping discounts weeks in advance. This means you might be able to source one of the best air fryer deals before Black Friday has even officially started.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It started life as an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain on an air fryer, as well as other products across tech, gaming, laptops, mattresses, home appliances and more.

When will Black Friday deals begin?

As we previously mentioned, Black Friday sales are starting earlier and earlier, with brands and retailers offering impressive discounts that might even start at the beginning of November. Amazon, for example, kicked off its sale at the end of October last year. Of course, as your dedicated team of personal shoppers, we’ll be keeping you very much in the know.

What were the best Black Friday air fryer deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday air fryer deals will provide a good indication of what you can expect for this year’s event.

(Amazon)

Tefal’s Actifry Genius (£219, Currys.co.uk) was reduced to £99, for example. The appliance featured in our review of the best air fryers, with our writer noting that it’s great for those wanting “new mealtime inspiration” and “fantastic-tasting food every time with minimal effort”.

(Instant Pot)

For something with even more cooking functions, Amazon slashed the price of Instant Pot’s duo crisp air fryer 11-in-1 multi-cooker, 5.7l (£185, Amazon.co.uk) by 45 per cent, which is quite something considering it was described as a “game-changer” in our review.

(Ninja)

Argos also delivered some seriously impressive air fryer deals last year. The retailer reduced the price of the Ninja Foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator (£230, Argos.co.uk) from £229.99 to just £178.99.

What deals can we expect on air fryers in this year’s sale?

In terms of what you can expect during this year’s Black Friday bonanza, retailers and brands will undoubtedly slash the price of the ever-popular appliance. Ninja, for example, has confirmed it will be taking part in the sale event by way of launching its Black Friday landing page. While we’re not sure of the exact deals it will be offering, this is a very good sign.

Similarly, it’s likely that retailers such as Lakeland, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners will slash the price of air fryers. As for Amazon, if its Prime Day and Early Access Sale events are anything to go by, the online giant will heavily reduce the price of its appliances – for example, it treated us to 25 per cent off a Philips air fryer in the October sale, so you can expect something similar (if not better) during Black Friday.

