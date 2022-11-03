Black Friday 2022 – live: Early deals as they drop, from TVs to air fryers
The countdown to the shopping bonanza is underway, with offers from Ninja, Gymshark, Dyson and more
While there are still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022 – aka the biggest shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching deals early. And we’re here for it.
The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. It is the best time to find a deal and get your Christmas shopping done.
To help you grab a bargain during the mammoth event, our team of expert deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Will air fryers be reduced during Black Friday?
Black Friday 2022 is very nearly here. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners, all slash their prices on big-ticket items. One hot commodity we’re expecting to be reduced is the humble air fryer.
This particularly useful piece of kit enables you to fry up a storm without oil – but, what’s more, research indicates it serves as an energy-efficient way to cook, costing just 17p a day. With Black Friday nearing ever closer, we’ve got the lowdown on what deals you can expect on the appliance:
The best Black Friday air fryer deals that are anything but hot air
Black Friday 2022 is nearly upon us, and these are the best air fryer deals to expect from Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more
How to access Asos’s Black Friday sale
Online fashion retailer Asos is known for hosting some seriously impressive discounts – right now, for example, you can get up to 30 per cent off everything on the app. As for it Black Friday sale, it’s yet to kick off. But according to the website, we can expect up to 70 per cent off over the big BF and Cyber Monday weekend.
For the lowdown on Black Friday clothing deals, we've got you covered:
Update your wardrobe in the Black Friday fashion and jewellery sale
We’ve got the lowdown on the Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022. From the brands taking part to early-bird offers.
Boots kicked off its month-long Black Friday sale – and it’s not to be missed
Unsurprisingly, beauty is a huge category during Black Friday, and Boots really is one of the best places to shop for deals. Luckily, as your personal shoppers, we’re on hand to share all the latest discounts as they drop. The retailer kicked off its sale on 1 November, offering competitive discounts and deals on big-name brands, including Fenty, Dr.Jart+, Estée Lauder and No7.
Just this week alone, we’ve seen a huge discount on the TikTok famous Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara (was £11.99, now £7.99, Boots.com) and another whopping saving on an Estée Lauder Stella six-piece skincare gift set (was £78, now £39, Boots.com).
For all this and more, read our guide to the best Boots Black Friday deals:
The Boots Black Friday sale has started
The Boots Black Friday sale for 2022 has already started – these are the best beauty, perfumes, make-up and skincare deals to shop now
The Black Friday 2022 lowdown
If you’re just joining us, good afternoon. You’ve come to the best place for all things Black Friday, whether you’re hunting for a deal on your next TV, beauty product or home appliance, we’ve got you covered with all the latest news and intel ahead of the official sale.
If you want to get caught up really fast, we’d recommend making a beeline for our main Black Friday guide, which has nothing but the crème de la crème of early discounts as well as what to expect during the big shopping bonanza itself. It’s also where we’ve answered all of your burning questions.
Give it a peruse, you won't regret it:
Black Friday is coming soon – and deals have already dropped
When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK? What are the best deals during the sale and Cyber Monday? Shop the early discounts now from Ninja, Currys and Boots
Scoot scoot and save £50 on this e-scooter
Pure air go, second generation: Was £349, now £299, Pureelectric.com
There’s £50 to be saved on the Pure air go, which took the top spot in our round-up of best electric scooters. Our tester noted it “strikes an uncompromising balance between value, battery life, comfort, and build quality”. What’s more, the “IP65 water resistance – a grade above most other scooters we’ve tested – means you can confidently zip through puddles without damaging any of the sensitive electronics inside, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to continue riding during the wetter winter months”.
Will Zara have a Black Friday sale?
High street fashion brand Zara is a firm favourite. But what people love even more than its chic designs is its sale events, which it very rarely hosts. For Black Friday the label usually goes big. Last year, it kicked things off the day before Black Friday and offered 40 per cent off selected items in the realm of fashion, as well as 20 per cent off a range of products at Zara Home.
Make sure you're in the know as soon as the deals drop, by bookmarking our Black Friday guide to fashion deals:
Update your wardrobe in the Black Friday fashion and jewellery sale
We’ve got the lowdown on the Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022. From the brands taking part to early-bird offers.
Rest easy with these Black Friday deals on mattresses
If you need a better night’s kip, why not save hundreds of pounds on your next mattress during the Black Friday sales?
Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £494.55, Emma-sleep.co.uk
Black Friday mattress deals are some of the best. And, luckily, everyone’s favourite bed-in-a-box brand Emma has kicked off deals early. This mattress is currently reduced by 55 per cent, which is quite something, considering it received rave reviews in our guide to the best mattresses. The “isolation was excellent, but we were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature”, praised our tester. If you want to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, this is the bed for you.
For more deals and to make shopping for a new bed in a box easier, we've compiled a guide to the best mattress deals, so you can sleep easy knowing your new mattress will be that bit more pocket friendly. Happy snoozing:
The Black Friday mattress deals to watch out for
Black Friday 2022 is nearly upon us – here’s the lowdown on the best mattress deals to expect and those you can shop now from Emma, Simba, Nectar and more
Beat the Christmas shopping rush with the best Black Friday toy deals
The countdown to Christmas will very soon be underway, and the best time to get your shopping done is during the Black Friday sales.
For a pre-Black Friday deal on Lego, turn to this Marvel Spider-Man and Green Goblin battle action figures set (was £17.99, now £14.40, Amazon.co.uk). But for more information on the discounts to expect on kids’ toys during Black Friday 2022, we’ve, of course, got a guide for you to peruse.
For all the latest intel and deals, read our guide now:
Shop for little ones in the Black Friday 2022 toy sale
From deals to expect to playsets already on offer from Lego and Harry Potter, here’s your guide to shopping the Black Friday 2022 sale on kids’ toys
Beauty lovers, you need to see these perfume deals
With deals spanning make-up, skincare, fragrance and haircare, we’re here to bring you the lowdown on what to expect on beauty in the Black Friday 2022 sale. But if it’s a perfume you’re after, we’ve found an early deal for you at Boots.
Tom Ford black orchid eau de parfum spray, 100ml: Was £120, now £110, Boots.com
Discounts on luxury fragrance brand Tom Ford don’t come often, so while this isn’t a huge deal, there’s still a £10 saving to be snapped up at Boots. In our review of the best Tom Ford fragrances, it won the title of best decadent and rich scent. Our tester described it as “classic yet polarising”, also adding “punchy patchouli is combined with a unique black truffle accord, which gives it its signature richness, together with zesty notes of bergamot to add some extra sparkle”.
Bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals now:
Top up your beauty stash in the Black Friday sale 2022
We’ve got all the info on the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals 2022, from Tom Ford, Clinique, Oral-B and more
High-quality gymwear for less? Gymshark’s Black Friday sale is coming soon
A beloved brand for gym bunnies and athleisure fans, Gymshark has grown to be one of the most recognisable names in the fitness space. And if you’re looking to bag a bargain in the brand’s sale, we’ve just spied that its Black Friday event will be back on 18 November,s so mark the date in your diary so you don’t miss out.
If you can’t wait until then, it does have an end-of-season sale running. And we’ve just added these flex high waisted leggings (was £45, now £36, Gymshark.com) because the brand claims that they’ll help you achieve your PB thanks to the body contouring and a seamless waistband.
