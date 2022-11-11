Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Bose headphones, Le Creuset cookware and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from AO, Shark and more
There are just two weeks to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.
All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon, slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.
As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday deals, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
What home appliances Black Friday deals are available to shop now?
Home appliances see some of the largest reductions throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to snap up essentials such as vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, fridgefreezers and washing machines.
These costly, big-ticket items are sometimes slashed in price by hundreds of pounds and are particulalry handy if you’ve recently moved house or are replacing tired kitchen gadgets.
As for the brands and retailers taking part this year? Dyson, Lakeland, Ao, Argos, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very have already kicked off their sales, with bigger savings than previous years to enjoy.
Stay on top of all the Black Friday home appliance offers with our shopping guide below, which is regularly updated to include deals as they drop.
The best Black Friday 2022 home appliances deals to shop now
Black Friday 2022 is almost here. These are the best early deals on home appliances on Ninja air fryers, Shark cordless vacuums, and more
There’s £150 to be saved on Breville’s barista max coffee machine
Breville barista max coffee machine: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk
Can’t survive without your morning coffee? Brush up on your barista skills and get your next caffeine fix with this Breville coffee machine, currently reduced by £150 in the Currys Black Friday sale.
It left us impressed in our review of the best espresso machines, even earning the title of best bean-to-cup machine. Our tester said of this stylish home appliance: “The barista max is easy to set up and operate and is not nearly as noisy as expected, even when grinding whole beans. It also makes a superb cup of coffee, whether an espresso or latte.”
The Xbox wireless controller has dropped to its lowest-ever price
Xbox Wireless Controller: Was £54.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a huge 31 per cent off this wireless controller from Xbox - which we can reveal is the cheapest its ever been.
Some of its key features for faster, more-effecient gameplay include textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case, compatability with headsets (thanks to a 3.5mm audio jack), and a hybrid d-pad for more-comfortable button input. It can be powered one of two ways: either with two AA batteries or when plugged directly into a console or PC.
It also earned a spot in our round-up of the best gaming controllers for PC, where our reviewer said: “The standard official Xbox wireless controller is ideal for most users. Well priced, it takes seconds to pair up with any PC. It feels good in your hands too, with textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, so you get a more tactile experience than elsewhere.”
There’s £100 off this Apple MacBook air M1
Apple MacBook air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £879, Very.co.uk
Discounts on Apple products are few and far between, so when we spotted this savings on the MacBook air with an M1 chip, we had to share. While 12 per cent off doesn’t sound like much, it actually equates to a saving of more than £100.
We’ve also reviewed this model of MacBook air in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”
Bag a bargain on the Dyson cyclone v10 absolute, now reduced by £100
Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329.99, Dyson.co.uk
While a new vacuum cleaner might not be the most thrilling purchase, they are an essential for keeping your floors clean and tend to see some of the biggest reductions across Black Friday.
We’re big fans of Dyson here at IndyBest, having tried a number of its cordless vacuum cleaners. In our review of the cyclone v10 absolute, our reporter sung its praises for its long battery life, and added, “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.”
There’s £100 off this device in Dyson’s Black Friday sale, so if a cordless vacuum has been on your wishlist for a while, now’s your chance to snap it up while making a decent saving.
Babyliss’ hair curling tool is now half price at Boots
BaByliss Curl Secret: Was £120, now £60, Boots.com
If you want long-lasting, effortless tousled waves, this tool ticks every box, especially if you’re can’t be bothered to spend ages doing your hair.
Simply secure a strand of hair inbetween the plates, it’ll suction it up into the ceramic curl chamber, wait for four consecutive beats and open the handles. Within seconds you’ll be left with a gentle curl - it couldn’t be easier.
This bargain is a welcome saving ahead of the party season, and one of many currently on offer at Boots - check out our shopping guide to the retailer’s Black Friday sale.
Catch 40 winks and a £450 discount on this Simba mattress
The Simba Hybrid® Essential Mattress: Was £999, now £549.45, Simbasleep.com
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, make sure you take advantage of the Black Friday sale, as many are reduced by hundreds of pounds.
One major saving we’ve spotted in Simba Sleep’s slew of discounts is its hybrid mattress, which currently has a huge £450 off. It’s IndyBest approved too - when we tried it for for ourselves, our reviewer said: “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains.”
What discounts on PS5, Xbox and Switch are available?
Across the Black Friday sale, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch often see some reasonable savings, along with gaming accessories like consoles, monitors and keyboards.
If you’re a gamer or shopping for someone who is this Christmas, there’s already plenty of bargains on offfer at Amazon and Currys. And despite the fact that Black Friday is still officially weeks away, brands such as Samsung, PS5 and FIFA have kicked off their deals extra early.
Games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been reduced by nearly 20 per cent, while a Samsung 32in gaming monitor has been slashed by £100.
We’ve done the work for you and rounded up all the biggest deals on offer at the moment in our shopping guide below:
The best Black Friday gaming deals that you can shop right now
Wondering what UK Black Friday deals to expect on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch? Here’s everything you need to know and how to shop the early sales
Save 40% on this Le Creuset oven dish set
Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish, Set of 2: Was £60, now £36, Johnlewis.com
If you’re looking to improve your culinary repertoire, Le Creuset’s durable cookware is the most reliable money can buy. With a huge 40 per cent off at John Lewis, this duo set of oven dishes is a deal too good to miss.
Ideal for hosting Christmas Day with the family, as well as for everyday cooking, this offer spans the brand’s orange, blue and black styles. Oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe, they’ll last years thanks to their scratch-resistant glossy coating.
Currys has slashed the price of Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones by £70
Bose wireless bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones 700: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk
Perfect for podcasts, music and watching Netflix on your phone, laptop or tablet, these noise-cancelling headphones from Bose are currently reduced by £70 in Currys’ Black Friday sale.
When we reviewed this pair, our tech reporter was very impressed with their long battery life - you can enjoy 20 hours of use on a full charge, and a 15-minute charge gives you two hours of juice. Our tester also said, “We really enjoyed wearing them, never feeling uncomfortable or as if we needed a break. Even in warmer weather, they still fit comfortably, and would be well-suited for a long day at work or focusing on a big project.”
