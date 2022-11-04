Black Friday 2022 – live: Early deals as they drop, from air fryers to TVs
The countdown to the shopping bonanza is underway, with offers from Ninja, Gymshark, Shark and more
While there are still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022 – aka the biggest shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching deals early. And we’re here for it.
The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. It is the best time to find a deal and get your Christmas shopping done.
To help you grab a bargain during the mammoth event, our team of expert deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!
Among the retailer’s kicking off their sales early, Boots has dropped a host of beauty deals that are getting us excited for the main event. From make-up bundles to skincare and beauty tools, the retailer is calling this year’s event its biggest sale ever.
Pixi skintreats glow starter kit: Was £54, now £27, Boots.com
While the phrase “cult classic” gets thrown around a lot in the beauty world, there’s no denying Pixi glow tonic has reached that status. Praised in our review for “skin balancing and softening” abilities, it works to tighten and brighten the skin, making it a great product to have in your skincare bounty.
Philips lumea BRI/923 IPL hair removal device: Was £359.99, now £289.99, Boots.com
Black Friday serves as the perfect time to snap up electric beauty devices and, thankfully, Boots has slashed the price of the Philips lumea, which featured in our review of the best IPL machines. Our tester found their hair began to “decrease in density and thickness after three treatments, which is faster than most of the devices” they tried.
Save on Dyson, Samsung, Nespresso and more in the Currys Black Friday sale
This year’s Black Friday shopping bonanza falls on 25 November but, as is often the case, some retailers have kicked off things early. Currys is one such example, with the electronics store starting its sale on 2 November.
A full three weeks early, there are already deals to be had on televisions, air fryers, video games, smartphones and electric scooters, plus home appliances, electric toothbrushes and more.
Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55in smart TV: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk
This deal sees a 55in OLED television from Sony reduced by an impressive £400, to £999. The TV has all of the smart features you’d expect, including an internet connection and access to all of your favourite streaming services, plus a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming with a next-generation console such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X.
Dyson V10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329, Currys.co.uk
Dyson vacuum cleaners are prime targets when it comes to Black Friday sales, and so far Currys is living up to this tradition for 2022. The deal sees the Dyson V10 absolute reduced by just over £100. It’s a cordless vacuum cleaner with three different heads included for cleaning different types of floor, the bagless bin has a capacity of 0.77l and the battery will run for a claimed 60 minutes on a charge. In our review of the V10 absolute we praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life.
Currys has slashed its price on Ninja’s foodie air fryer
Ninja foodi max OP500UK multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £229, now £199, Currys.co.uk
With soaring energy prices, air fryers are property at the moment – so, naturally, as soon as we saw this early Black Friday deal on this Ninja appliance, we had to share. In our in-depth review of this model, our tester noted the Ninja foodi max multi-cooker is the “biggest and most function-packed model” the brand does. Our tester found it produced “great results”, and the “air fryer basket also rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”.
Looking for a TV deal? Black Friday is your best bet
Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year. While it officially starts on 25 November, this year, it’s expanding to fill the entire month. If you’re in the market for a new television, we’re here to tell you exactly what deals are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
A few retailers can’t keep their deals to themselves, so we’re already seeing discounts on great televisions from top-brands, such as LG and Sony, from Very, Argos and Currys.
Hoover up this Samsung cordless vacuum cleaner deal from Argos
If a new vacuum is top of the wish list, we can expect plenty of deals during Black Friday – but in the meantime, you can save £180 on Samsung’s jet 90 pro cordless model in Argos’s early Black Friday sale.
Samsung jet 90 pro cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £630, now £450, Argos.co.uk
The vacuum earned a spot in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners, and our tester said: “We found it particularly effective on our hard floors, as it can speedily transform into a mini mop, with a spinning sweeper that gets right into every corner.”
Best TV Black Friday deals
Looking to upgrade your telly this Black Friday? We can’t recommend this one enough.
LG 55UQ7500 4K smart TV: Was £499, now £430, Very.co.uk
Here’s a £69 saving on a 55in smart TV from LG, one of the most highly reviewed TV brands you’ll find. This model strikes the perfect balance between picture quality and affordability, and was already one of our most recommended buys before the discount. LCD panels might lack the rich contrast of more-expensive TVs in the range, but the suite of streaming apps, the smooth interface, the built-in FreeView and effortless connectivity make this a great choice for pretty much every living room.
Will the Nintendo Switch lite go on sale this Black Friday?
While we’re expecting to see good Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals with lots of cheap games and subscriptions, the one anomaly is the Nintendo Switch lite.
The cheaper, fully handheld console hasn’t gone on sale since Prime Day 2020 – yep, that far back, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for Switch lite deals, and hoping that they’ll finally make an appearance.
Argos launches early Black Friday deals
In the lead up to the main event, Argos has launched its pre-Black Friday sale with some stellar savings on laptops and tech. You can save £50 right now on Samsung’s galaxy book go 14in (was £499.99, now £449, Argos.co.uk) and Apple’s top-rated MacBook pro 2020 13in model (was £1,499, now £1,299, Argos.co.uk). We can hopefully look forward to more Apple savings in the retailer’s 2022 sale.
Wake up to this Nespresso Black Friday deal
Still pouring your coffee the old school way? We think it’s time you upgraded your setup, and AO currently has a tasty deal on a Nespresso vertuo next pod coffee machine.
Nespresso by Krups vertuo next pod coffee machine: Was £149, now £79, Ao.com
If you’re after a barista-quality brew at home, look no further than Nespresso’s coveted pod coffee machines. Its vertuo models repeatedly make it into our tried-and-tested round-ups, and, right now, you can save £70 on the next machine, thanks to Ao’s early Black Friday sale. The model is compatible with the full range of Nespresso capsules and has a large 1.1l capacity. In our review of the similar plus machine, our tester said: “This swish-looking kit takes all the guesswork out of making any drinks.”
Black Friday guides to stick your teeth into
This year, we’ll be finding the best Black Friday deals in a whole host of product categories, filtering through the junk to find you the very best deals on offer. While we’ll be picking out the top items right here on the liveblog, you’ll find more curated lists in our official Black Friday guides.
And what are these guides you ask? Enjoy, because we’ll be constantly udating them with all the latest and greatest deals.
