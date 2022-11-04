Jump to content

Carphone Warehouse launches its Black Friday 2022 deals on the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22

There’s also a spicy SIM-only deal with 100GB of data and £50 cashback for £15 per month

Steve Hogarty
Friday 04 November 2022 09:31
<p>The retailer’s got the latest iPhone 14 with unlimited 5G data for £41.99 per month</p>

The retailer’s got the latest iPhone 14 with unlimited 5G data for £41.99 per month

(The Independent)

Black Friday is looming on the horizon, which means deals across everything from televisions and laptops to home appliances and beauty products. If you’re looking for a discount on your next phone plan, you’re in luck: Carphone Warehouse has kicked off its Black Friday sale early.

Whether you’re looking for a cheap SIM-only deal or you’re in the market for a shiny new phone, the Currys-owned retailer has a few fresh discounts on the newest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, as well as cashback offers on its data plans.

Black Friday properly kicks off on 25 November, though we’re seeing more and more retailers jumping the gun with early sales lasting the entire month. Most major brands take part, as well as all of the biggest players in online shopping. Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Next are all expected to slash their prices on big-ticket items.

The infamously riotous shopping holiday originated in the US and marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, as it falls the day after Thanksgiving. The sale runs across the entire weekend until the following Monday.

As we do every year, our crack squad of deal-hunting experts at IndyBest is on hand throughout November to bring you all the biggest and best deals across the board. Head over to our main guide to Black Friday 2022 to find everything you need to know, from important dates to the deals you can shop now. And keep reading to find out more about Carphone Warehouse’s Black Friday deals.

Apple iPhone 14 with unlimited data: £41.99 per month, £49.99 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Apple)

You save £72 over 24 months with this Black Friday deal on the new iPhone 14 at Carphone Warehouse, which we described in our iPhone 14 review as an “extraordinary” upgrade. The plan has a £49.99 up-front charge and is provided by iD Mobile, which is part of the Three network. You get unlimited 5G data wherever it’s available, plus benefits such as inclusive roaming in 50 countries worldwide.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S22 with 250GB of data: £30 per month, £9 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Samsung)

This 24-month phone plan saves a total of £312, and features a relatively light £9 up-front charge. At £30 per month, it’s an affordable way to get your hands on the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy S22. Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best Android phones you can get, and features a class-leading camera, fast performance and an impressively vibrant OLED screen.

In our Galaxy S22 ultra review, we described the premium and mega-powerful version of Samsung’s flagship phone as being in “a category of its own” and “too much phone for most shoppers”. The standard S22 is just as well-built and ticks the same boxes for a lot less.

Buy now

100GB SIM card: £15 per month, £50 cashback, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Vodafone)

Happy with your current phone but still paying over the odds for your rolling contract? Think about switching to a SIM-only deal. This offer from Vodafone gives you 100GB of 5G data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £15 per month. That’s already cheaper than giffgaff, for example (though bear in mind Vodafone locks you into a 12-month contract). For a Black Friday treat, you’ll also get £50 cashback shortly after joining.

Buy now

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in