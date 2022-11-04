For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Can you hear that? It’s a rumbling that’s ominously causing your coffee to ripple à la Jurassic Park. A sound that is slowly getting louder as shoppers up and down the country hammer their keyboards in search of a bargain. It is, of course, the sound of Black Friday, and it’s here earlier than ever before.

While it’s unclear what impact the ongoing cost-of-living crisis will have on sales this November, for those on the lookout for a bargain, Black Friday still represents the gold standard when it comes to saving money, especially for big-ticket tech items.

We’re talking televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, games consoles and plenty more besides, all with reduced prices. Of course, Black Friday isn’t officially supposed to start until 25 November, but retailers this year have thrown caution to the wind, with Currys, Argos, Very and AO all already launching their Black Friday deals, weeks in advance.

It can be a jungle out there, though. Some deals aren’t always as good as they seem, and it can be tricky to work out exactly where to spend your hard-earned cash. That’s where the IndyBest team comes in.

With our crack team of deal-hunting experts, we’ll be rounding up the best Black Friday 2022 deals throughout November on televisions, gaming, home appliances and mattresses, plus dedicated guides for Apple, Boots and Amazon. But if you’re after a stellar tech discount, we’ve got you covered. The best Black Friday tech deals (so far) lie ahead.

Best early Black Friday tech deals 2022

Two Amazon Echo dots: Was £43.98, now £29.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Although not strictly a Black Friday deal, we’ve just spotted that Amazon has a deal where two third-generation Echo dot speakers can be snapped up for £29.98. That’s a saving of £14 over the usual price when buying a pair. All you have to do is add them both to your basket and use the code 2ECHODOT3 at checkout. With a pair of these Alexa smart speakers, you can set up a home intercom system, or use them to create a stereo pair when listening to music.

Buy now

Garmin fenix 6X pro: Was £599, now £329, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Garmin smartwatch deal currently comes with a massive £270 price reduction, which slashes the cost by almost 50 per cent this Black Friday. It features a stainless steel bezel, advanced training tracking and you can preload your own maps. It can also be used to make contactless payments when paired with a compatible smartphone, and the built-in sensors for the compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter enable you to track your activity outdoors.

Buy now

GoPro hero 9 black: Was £379.99, now £289.99, Very.co.uk

(GoPro)

Very has sliced a sizeable £90 off the GoPro hero 9 action camera in this early Black Friday deal. The hardy snapper landed a spot in our round-up of the best action cameras, receiving a 9/10 rating. “The GoPro hero 9 packs a punch with 5K recording and the addition of a highly useful front-facing screen,” our writer said in their review. “With the new processor included in the 10 Black, the hero 9’s touchscreen and general interface response is found a little lacking in comparison, but for most casual or enthusiast users, we don’t think this will be a deal-breaker.”

Buy now

Oral-B crossaction Pro 1 680 electric toothbrush: Was £59.99, now £24.99, Currys.co.uk

(Oral-B)

There’s more than 50 per cent off this Oral-B electric toothbrush at Currys. The crossaction pro has a claimed battery life of 10 days, a timer function and comes with one brush head and a travel case included. The head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to help clean your teeth, and the cordless charging stand makes it easy to top up the battery between brushes.

Buy now

Samsung series 7 spacemax American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,579, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

This huge, two-door American-style fridge freezer has an equally large discount, with Currys knocking £580 off the regular price. Finished in matte stainless steel, the fridge has a capacity of 409l, and the freezer 225l. It’s claimed to be totally frost-free, and includes an integrated water and ice dispenser in the door, with no plumbing required.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £449.99, now £349.99, Very.co.uk

(Asus)

Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for powering through emails on the train.

Buy now

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55in smart TV: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

This deal sees a 55in OLED television from Sony reduced by an impressive £400, to £999. The TV has all of the smart features you’d expect, including access to your favourite streaming services and apps, plus it’s got a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming with a next-generation console such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X.

Buy now

Garmin instinct solar: Was £319.99, now £179, Very.co.uk

(Garmin)

Very has discounted Garmin’s instinct solar smartwatch by a whopping £140.99 this Black Friday. Aimed at adventurers, the instinct solar landed a spot on our round-up of the best Garmin smartwatches. It features a rugged design, with a huge emphasis on navigating outdoors on hikes and trails. “We really liked the instinct’s dialled-back screen, which is a simple black-and-white display,” our writer said in their review. “No doubt the simplicity of the watch face contributes to the monster battery life of this wearable – Garmin claims it holds charge up to 24 days, and up to 30 more if you get the most out of its solar charging function.” Yep, that’s a potential battery life of 54 days.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date for Black Friday changes slightly every year, since it falls on a day of the week rather than a specific date. But it always follows the US holiday of Thanksgiving, which this year lands on 24 November. So, you don’t need a calendar to work out that Black Friday falls on 25 November.

But hold on there, because a lot of retailers (actually, pretty much all of them) have realised just how hungry for deals we all are, and 24 hours simply isn’t enough time to catch ’em all. So, instead, we ask you to put on your seatbelts and brace for an entire weekend of bargain shopping. Perhaps even an entire week.

Even that is selling things short, as, this year, several retailers have kicked off the Black Friday celebrations a whole month early. And just when you think it’s all over, the whole thing spills over into Cyber Monday. Back in the black-and-white, pre-TikTok days, this used to be the online equivalent to Black Friday’s in-store sales, but now it’s hard to tell when one ends and the other begins. Basically, it all starts in November and ends sometime in December.

Don’t worry, though, because we’re here guiding you every step of the way.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

This is a tricky one to answer. Officially-speaking, Black Friday is supposed to start on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, but as each Black Friday cycle comes and goes, retailers drift further and further away from that date.

As every retailer likes to do things their own way. Some will kick things off days or even weeks early, while others will stick to tradition and fling open the doors on the morning of 25 November.

What is Cyber Monday and when is it?

As we said earlier, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday. In some cases this will mean a whole new set of deals and discounts available for one day only, or for the rest of the following week. Or, for others this simply means a rebranding of their existing Black Friday deals. It all depends on how much stock there is to shift, and how much effort the marketing department wants to put in.

What we can say is, Cyber Monday acts as a last chance to grab deals on tech, as well as home appliances, kitchen gadgets, TVs and laptops before the Christmas sales burst into life a few weeks later.

