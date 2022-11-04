For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is back, and John Lewis is among a bunch of retailers that have gone early this year, starting their sales a full three weeks ahead of 25 November (the big day itself). As ever, our team of experts is on hand to give you a front-row seat to all the best deals.

During the biggest shopping event of the year, retailers and brands come together to dramatically drop the prices of everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, tech and mattresses to home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more.

Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos often have the most impressive discounts, but, in recent years, we’ve seen savings from Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens too.

The mammoth sale originally began in the US, as retailers would host a flash one-day deals event after Thanksgiving, to kick off the festive season. Since then, it’s landed on UK shores and has become a weeks-long affair, with deals being unveiled as early as a month before – we’re looking at you, Amazon.

To stay in the loop, have a read of our guide to the brands and retailers that offered huge discounts last year. John Lewis is one of the biggest retailers to take part, and offers generous discounts across its range of brands – Le Creuset, Apple, Dyson and Samsung often feature. Keep reading for all the details on what John Lewis has to offer in its Black Friday sale 2022.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday 2022 officially launches on 25 November, and spans the whole weekend, until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. But, as ever, retailers like to start their sales early. As we update this guide on 4 November, some Black Friday sales have already begun, including at John Lewis.

The Black Friday sale is the biggest in many brands’ calendars, so there’s often huge discounts to shop – home appliances and tech are two of the biggest categories for finding a saving.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the last day of the sale before the festive season, and will take place on Monday 28 November.

It’s your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas, and is your last chance to scoop up a saving if you missed out during the Black Friday sales.

When will John Lewis’s Black Friday sale start?

John Lewis launched its Black Friday sale on 4 November, three weeks ahead of the big day itself. Deals went live on the retailer’s website that morning, with discounts across technology, kitchen appliance and fragrance departments, among others.

We expect to see the sale grow to include much of the John Lewis website, before also arriving in store, as we get closer to Black Friday itself, which for 2022 falls on 25 November.

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals from John Lewis?

Here is a quick look at what deals are already available from the John Lewis Black Friday 2022 sale. The retailer says its discounts include up to £400 off televisions, £200 off laundry items and £150 off vacuums, plus savings on computing, mobile phones and kitchen appliances.

Apple iPad pro 2022 with Pencil and keyboard: Was £1,477, now £1,377, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

This deal sees £100 knocked off a bundle that include the latest-generation iPad pro tablet, plus Apple’s second-generation Pencil stylus and the company’s magic keyboard dock. More specifically, this is the 11in version of the tablet, with wifi, 256GB of storage and the space grey colour option, with matching keyboard.

Buy now

Sony bravia XR55A80J 55in television: Was £1,399, now £999, Johnlewis.com

(Sony)

John Lewis has knocked £400 off this 55in television from Sony. It has an OLED panel for more-vibrant colours and darker blacks, plus a 4K resolution, HDR and support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. This TV runs the Google TV operating system, which includes access to your favourite streaming services, such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Buy now

AEG 7000 washing machine: Was £879, now £599, Johnlewis.com

(AEG)

Among several washing machine deals in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, this one stood out for us. It’s a £280 saving on a 9kg machine from AEG, in white, with a maximum spin speed of 1,400rpm. The AEG 7000 is rated A for energy efficiency and has a maximum volume of 75db. John Lewis estimates that’ll cost about £35 a year to run, and its energy consumption when washing and spinning is 0.65kWh. This deal won’t be around for long, though, as the machine is marked by John Lewis as reduced to clear.

Buy now

Dyson V10 absolute cordless vacuum: Was £429, now £329, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

Here’s a £100 saving on the Dyson V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner. Cordless and with a battery life of up to 60 minutes per charge, this vacuum has a bagless bin with a 0.77l capacity, a washable filter, wall mount and three different heads included in the box. As ever with electronics from John Lewis, the Dyson comes with a free two-year guarantee as standard.

Buy now

Asus Vivobook 15 X1500 laptop: Was £499.99, now £269.99, Johnlewis.com

(Asus)

This 15.6in laptop from Asus is almost half-price in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. Reduced by £230, it is powered by an Intel i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. It runs Windows 11 and, while not the fastest laptop on the market, represents fantastic value for money, and could be perfect for shoppers who want a machine for browsing, email and writing.

Buy now

What were the best John Lewis Black Friday deals from last year?

There were many impressive deals in last year’s Black Friday sale at John Lewis, across its kitchen appliances, headphones, Lego sets, beauty gifts, TVs and smartwatches.

(John Lewis)

This Nespresso creatista pro SNE900BSS coffee machine by Sage (£679, Johnlewis.com) saw a big reduction, coming down from £679 to £499.95.

Also included in the sale was the Apple AirPods pro with charging case (£199, Johnlewis.com), which was reduced from £23 to £185.

(John Lewis)

The popular Google nest mini, second generation, charcoal (£49, Johnlewis.com) also saw a decent saving, coming down from £49 to £19.

(John Lewis)

What deals can we expect from John Lewis in this year’s sale?

Last year, we saw hundreds of pounds in savings during John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, with products from brands such as Dyson, Apple, Sage and Fitbit heavily reduced in price, so we’re expecting something similar for 2022. The retailer will also continue to honour its delivery policy of free UK mainland delivery for orders over £50.

Across Black Friday, IndyBest will be handpicking the biggest savings at John Lewis, so keep checking this page, as we’ll be highliting deals, as well as running a live blog with minute-by-minute updates on the latest discounts.

To ensure you don’t end up spending over budget on products you don’t need, we’d recommend creating a shopping list of the essentials you hope to shop, and sticking to it. Take advantage of the sale by getting organised with your Christmas shopping too.

Are there any John Lewis deals available now?

The retailer currently has offers on its home, baby and kids, and womenswear, as part of its autumn savings. The Dyson V8 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (was £379, now £299, Johnlewis.com) is currently reduced by £80, We’re big fans of Dyson cordless vacuums, with its V15 model taking the top spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

(John Lewis)

You can also find 25 per cent off this Barbour International Ouston padded jacket (was £189, now £141.75, Johnlewis.com), which would make a great Christmas gift and is likely to keep you warm during cold winter weather.

(John Lewis)

There’s also more than £145 off this John Lewis rattan bed frame, king size (was £729, now £583.20, Johnlewis.com) – perfect if you’re a new homeowner or are renovating.

