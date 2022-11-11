For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.

If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.

The sale event usually begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, lasting four days until the following Monday, but most retailers have binned the customary timeline. Nowadays, Black Friday essentially lasts the entire month of November.

Deals on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions are always hugely popular every year, and while we expect interest in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X to remain high, deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED are always the most appetising. Those other two consoles? Pfft, they might not even get a penny off.

We expect Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be available far and wide – from Amazon to Very to Currys, and we’ll be on hand throughout the entirety of the event, sniffing out the best deals, so you don’t have to. We’ve rounded up the best early Nintendo Switch deals and what deals to expect as the event rolls on.

Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

It’s the first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we’ve seen this Black Friday season, and it comes courtesy of Argos. If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal.

In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope follows on from Kingdom Mario + Rabbids Battle (£27.90, Amazon.co.uk) and sees the famous plumber and his friends jet off away from the Mushroom Kingdom to a new galactic setting to save their Spark companions.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’: Was £309.98, now £289.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Don’t care for the larger screen, more-vivid colours or improved kickstand on the Nintendo Switch OLED? Argos is also offering the OG Nintendo Switch with the same Mario + Rabidds: Sparks of Hope deal, knocking off a significant £20 from the game’s usual price.

Buy now

‘Splatoon 3’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

This one isn’t technically a Black Friday deal, considering Amazon hasn’t actually launched its Black Friday discounts yet, but the ecommerce giant has already put the competitive splat-em-up Splatoon 3 game on sale. Released just two months ago, you can already save 26 per cent at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games, our writer said: “It’s one of the most enjoyable and accessible multiplayer experiences currently available on the Switch. By sticking to its guns (or paint rollers), Nintendo has crafted a competitive shooter with near-universal appeal in both its presentation and simplistic take on team-based deathmatches.”

Buy now

‘Ring Fit Adventure’ and ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’: Was £109.98, now £83.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Fitness games have been synonymous with Nintendo since the days of the Wii Fit, and Ring Fit Adventure is the natural evolution of the fitness game. Earlier this year, Nintendo also released Nintendo Switch Sports – the spiritual successor to Wii Sports, and both are on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle at its cheapest ever price.

“Rather than taking up space on your living room floor with a pair of bathroom scales, Ring Fit Adventure uses a Pilates ring-type device and leg strap to help you perform a range of aerobic exercises,” our writer said in their review of the best Nintendo Switch games. “What also makes this game stand out is its framing as an RPG in single player mode. Like an RPG, you wander a path by jogging on the spot and fight monsters with ab-crunches, squats and stretches.”

Nintendo Switch Sports was also a particular favourite, with our reviewer calling it “a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago.”

Buy now

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ and Sunbreak set: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

In this early Black Friday deal, Currys has knocked off a healthy £10 from the Monster Hunter Rise game with the Sunbreak set expansion – downloadable content that usually costs £39.99 when bought on its own. The action-adventure roleplaying game is the sixth instalment in the Monster Hunter series and sees you become a legendary hunter, exploring maps and taking down fearsome monsters with a variety of weapons.

The Sunbreak set is a big in-game Monster Hunter Rise expansion pack that launched in June. It features a new story, new hunting grounds, new and returning monsters, and you’ll also receive special layered armour sets for your friendly Palico and Palamute allies.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday will officially start on 25 November and end on Cyber Monday on 28 November. Those are the official dates but nobody follows rules anymore.

Last year, Amazon started its pre-Black Friday price-cutting in early November, and it’s also just held its second Amazon Prime Day (called the Prime Early Access Sale) in mid October.

Retailers slash prices so early now, we’ve started an office petition encouraging everyone to call it Black November, because that’s what it’s become in 2022. See you all in 10 years’ time for Black Autumn.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start in 2022?

As predicted, they’ve already started dropping. Currys and Argos have already launched early Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games and consoles.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in 2022

Expect more deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Last year, there weren’t many deals on the OLED model, which made sense, considering it was less than two months old at the time.

But there are increasingly better and more Switch OLED deals surfacing as the months go by. It was discounted in the January sales, it was discounted in the Prime Day sale in July, and it was discounted in the Prime Early Access Sale in October. The lowest we’ve seen it drop to was £284 during the first 2022 Prime Day this summer. Obviously, it sold out super quick.

Games are almost certainly going to go on sale this year, with deals on the new Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet games expected to be a big highlight, but all the classics, including Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe should get a discount here and there as well. We’re also expecting to see deals on joy-cons, Nintendo Online subscriptions and other Switch peripherals.

Bundle deals are also very popular, so expect lots of cheap games and subscriptions to come with the Nintendo Switch OLED and OG Nintendo Switch. The one anomaly is the Nintendo Switch lite – the cheaper, fully handheld console hasn’t gone on sale since Prime Day 2020 – yep, that far back, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for Switch lite deals, too.

What were the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals last year?

In 2021, the best Switch OLED Black Friday bundle deal included a copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King at Game, which was selling it for £319.99 instead of £347.99.

There was a similar deal at Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale, if you want an idea of a more recent deal. Amazon was selling the Nintendo Switch (OLED with Pokemon Legends Arceus for just £299 – that meant you received the console for £10 less than normal and got Arceus for free.

(Amazon)

Most retailers stocked a deal on the OG Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership last Black Friday. It saw the bundle drop down to £259.99, meaning you essentially paid full price for the console but got Mario Kart and an online membership for free.

Asda was also selling the Nintendo Switch in neon red/neon blue for just £229.99 – £30 less than the asking price – and was one of three supermarkets, along with Tesco and Morrisons, selling the standalone console for cheap.

Loads of new Switch games also had small but noteworthy discounts. WarioWare: Get it Together,which had only just launched during last year’s Black Friday, was reduced by £5 at Currys. There were also discounts to be found on a games bundle with Ring Fit Adventure and Nintendo Switch Sports during the July Prime Day sale, seeing the two games drop from £109.99 to £72.94.

(Amazon)

In terms of accessories, we saw a pair of Nintendo Switch joy-cons drop from £74.99 down to just £57.95 at Amazon, while carry cases and headsets also saw significant reductions.

Bookmark this page because we’ll be bringing you all the best Nintendo Switch deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, as well as the best deals during the event itself. Stay tuned!

