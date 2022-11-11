The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Virgin Media has slashed 52% off its ultra-fast broadband in this Black Friday deal
There’s also a 44 per cent saving on its TV package, as well as discounts at O2
It’s Black Friday! Well, not officially, but the ultimate season of savings is in full swing. Retailers such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots have already kicked off the celebrations early.
Everything from TVs to air fryer deals to the best offers on tech have started appearing online, and we’ve been busy rounding up all the top Black Friday savings so far.
Now, Virgin Media has joined in on the fun, and has just unveiled some massive deals on its super-fast M350 broadband package taking it down to its lowest ever price. And there are TV package deals in there, too.
The flagship deal includes the ultra-fast M350 broadband for £27 per month, saving customers 52 per cent off the original price. That’s a £522 saving.
The company also has a bundle offer on both ultra-fast broadband and Virgin Media TV for £39 per month, saving you £540 in total. Below, we’ve outlined all the best Black Friday Virgin Media deals available for your perusal. But be warned, all of these offers will expire on 28 November (Cyber Monday).
Read more:
Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 broadband: Was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com
With this deal, you get Virgin Media’s M350 ultra-fast broadband for £27 per month, saving you 52 per cent on the original price. M350 comes with average download speeds of 362Mbps and average upload speeds of 35Mbps, ideal for households who like to stream, game and download content fast. It’s an 18-month contract. Once your contract is up, you’ll have to pay the original £56 per month price.
New subscribers to M350 broadband will also receive a free Virgin Media Stream box. Like the Sky Stream box, it brings together your favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place. There’s usually a £35 activation fee.
Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 with Virgin TV 360: Was £69 per month, now £39 per month, Virginmedia.com
If you want to add on a Virgin Media TV package to go alongside your M350 broadband package, Virgin Media has a 44 per cent saving on this broadband and TV bundle this Black Friday. For an extra £12 per month, you gain access to BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and Sky channels in HD – 190 channels in total, with pause, rewind and record functions available with the included Virgin TV 360 box.
Again, it’s an 18-month contract, and you’ll save £540 over the duration. It does rocket up in price when the contract comes to an end, however, so we’d potentially start looking around closer to the end of your contract as you’ll have to pay £91 per month when the 18 months are up.
Virgin Media Gig1 fibre broadband, Virgin Media TV 360, Netflix and an O2 sim with unlimited data: Was £85 per mnth, now £79 per month, Virginmedia.com
If 365Mbps still isn’t fast enough for you, then Virgin Media’s ultimate volt bundle is also discounted this Black Friday. You get 1,130Mbps download speeds; an O2 sim with unlimited data, texts and minutes with roaming in 75 destinations; over 250 TV channels including BT Sports in Ultra HD and Sky Sports in HD and Netflix’s standard plan thrown in for good measure.
With this deal, you save £108 over 18 months. Once your contract ends, your O2 sim will remain at £25 per month (going up with the RPI) and your Virgin Media package will go up to £136, so again, it’s worth shopping around closer to the end of your contract.
