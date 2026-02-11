Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alyssa Farah Griffin gives birth to her first child after IVF journey

The View co-hosts congratulate Alyssa Farah Griffin on the birth of her baby boy
  • Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View, has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Griffin.
  • The birth was announced by fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg during Wednesday's broadcast of the ABC daytime talk show.
  • Named after his dad, baby Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. was born Tuesday, weighing seven pounds and measuring 19 and a half inches.
  • Griffin announced her pregnancy in October, sharing that she had undergone five rounds of IVF.
  • She was due on Feb. 19 but the baby arrived earlier than expected, with guest hosts set to cover her maternity leave.
