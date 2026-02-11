YouTube star lands debut acting role in feature film
- Amelia Dimoldenberg, host of the popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, is set to star in her debut feature film, a romantic comedy.
- The comedian will portray a strait-laced journalist whose meticulously planned life unravels when a celebrity interview unexpectedly blossoms into a romance.
- The film is being developed for Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures, with Gloria Sanchez Productions, known for Booksmart, also involved.
- Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date series, where she interviews celebrities in a fried chicken shop, has amassed 3.34 million subscribers.
- Her viral interviews, which have often featured flirtatious exchanges and sparked romance rumours with figures like Matty Healy and Andrew Garfield, are believed to have inspired the film's premise.
