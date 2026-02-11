Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reality TV star accuses producers of failing to step in during 2004 scandal

Tyra Banks says she went 'too far' on America's Next Top Model
  • Former America's Next Top Model contestant Shandi Sullivan has criticised the show's producers for not intervening during a cheating scandal she was involved in during the second season in 2004.
  • In the new Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Sullivan claims she was 'hammered' and 'blacked out' during the incident in Milan, where she was filmed kissing a male model despite having a boyfriend.
  • Sullivan believes production should have 'pulled her out' of the situation, stating that after she got out of the hot tub, they should have recognised it had gone too far.
  • ANTM executive producer Ken Mok defended the show's approach, stating they treated it as a 'documentary' and filmed 'everything', though he claims they significantly scaled back the footage of the incident.
  • Sullivan also recounted being forced to film her emotional phone call confessing to her then-boyfriend Eric, and how public shaming after the show ultimately led to the end of their relationship.
