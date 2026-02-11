Reality TV star accuses producers of failing to step in during 2004 scandal
- Former America's Next Top Model contestant Shandi Sullivan has criticised the show's producers for not intervening during a cheating scandal she was involved in during the second season in 2004.
- In the new Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Sullivan claims she was 'hammered' and 'blacked out' during the incident in Milan, where she was filmed kissing a male model despite having a boyfriend.
- Sullivan believes production should have 'pulled her out' of the situation, stating that after she got out of the hot tub, they should have recognised it had gone too far.
- ANTM executive producer Ken Mok defended the show's approach, stating they treated it as a 'documentary' and filmed 'everything', though he claims they significantly scaled back the footage of the incident.
- Sullivan also recounted being forced to film her emotional phone call confessing to her then-boyfriend Eric, and how public shaming after the show ultimately led to the end of their relationship.
