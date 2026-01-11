Ariana Grande addresses Wicked co-star being snubbed from awards
- Ariana Grande has responded to the awards snubs received by her Wicked: For Good co-star Cynthia Erivo and director John M. Chu.
- Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, was not nominated for an Actor Award this year, despite having been nominated for the first Wicked film last year.
- Chu was also overlooked by the Directors Guild of America Awards.
- Grande, who received an Actor Award nomination for her supporting role as Glinda, praised Erivo and Chu, stating their impact is undeniable, and their work deserves recognition.
- The actor and pop star insisted that her snubbed collaborators deserved “all the flowers this world can grow,” highlighting their significant contributions to the film.