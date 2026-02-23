Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marty Supreme ties Bafta record for most losses in a single night

  • A24's film Marty Supreme failed to win any of its 11 nominations at the 2026 Bafta Awards, tying a record for most losses in a single night.
  • Timothée Chalamet, who starred in Marty Supreme, lost the Best Actor award to British actor Robert Aramayo for his role in I Swear.
  • Marty Supreme joins Women in Love (1969) and Finding Neverland (2004) as one of only three films to receive 11 Bafta nominations and leave empty-handed.
  • Director Josh Safdie, who helmed Marty Supreme, was the most-nominated individual of the year with four nods but also did not secure any wins.
  • Chalamet addressed criticism regarding his “pursuit of greatness”, explaining that awards serve as an advertisement for films rather than a personal quest for an Oscar.
