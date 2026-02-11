Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dame Donna Langley to receive Bafta Fellowship Award

  • Dame Donna Langley, NBCUniversal chair of entertainment, is set to receive the 2026 Bafta Fellowship Award.
  • She is the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio and is recognised for her "outstanding and exceptional" contribution to film and TV.
  • The award acknowledges her transformative leadership, commitment to inclusion, and strong relationships with creative partners.
  • Her career highlights include championing successful films such as Oppenheimer, Get Out, and Bridesmaids, and major franchises like Fast And Furious.
  • The prestigious award will be presented at the Bafta Film Awards on 22 February 2026.
