Dame Donna Langley to receive Bafta Fellowship Award
- Dame Donna Langley, NBCUniversal chair of entertainment, is set to receive the 2026 Bafta Fellowship Award.
- She is the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio and is recognised for her "outstanding and exceptional" contribution to film and TV.
- The award acknowledges her transformative leadership, commitment to inclusion, and strong relationships with creative partners.
- Her career highlights include championing successful films such as Oppenheimer, Get Out, and Bridesmaids, and major franchises like Fast And Furious.
- The prestigious award will be presented at the Bafta Film Awards on 22 February 2026.
