Why the Baftas omitted two big stars from their in memoriam tributes
- Viewers expressed disappointment over the omission of James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane from the in memoriam segment at this year's Bafta Film Awards.
- Both actors, who passed away recently, were not included in the tribute, which featured a performance by Jessie Ware.
- A Bafta spokesperson clarified that the actors will be honoured at the Bafta TV Awards later this spring.
- Bafta stated: “We honour those within the sector in which their work was most closely associated. Our TV Awards take place later this spring. James and Eric are remembered on our website.”
- James Van Der Beek died at 48 from colorectal cancer, and Eric Dane passed away at 53 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
