Bath & Body Works unveils new Disney Princess Collection
- Bath & Body Works announced its Disney Princess collection will be available on Friday, Feb. 13, which includes five brand-new fragrances.
- The new scents were inspired by Aurora, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Snow White – plus, Life’s a Fairytale, a special scent designed to capture the essence of happily ever after. The new collection will also include the royal return of fan-favorite scents inspired by Belle and Tiana.
- The collection includes 92 new products.
- In addition to Bath & Body Works typical products, backpacks, keepsake music boxes and coin purses will be available as well.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks