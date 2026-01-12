‘A kind, loving man’: Tributes paid to Black Midi guitarist who died aged 26
- Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, the 26-year-old guitarist and founding member of the acclaimed British experimental rock band Black Midi, has died.
- His family announced his passing, stating he succumbed after a long battle with his mental health, describing him as a “talented musician and a kind, loving man”
- Kwasniewski-Kelvin helped form Black Midi in London in 2017, emerging from the Brixton Windmill scene, and met fellow bandmates at The Brit School.
- He contributed to their debut album, Schlagenheim, and received writing credits on their second album, Cavalcade, having left the band prior to its release due to mental health concerns.
- Tributes have been paid by his family, Rough Trade Records, and the Brixton Windmill venue, with calls for people to check in on loved ones and seek mental health support.