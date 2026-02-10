Britney Spears sells her hit songs after vowing to never perform in US again
- Britney Spears has reportedly sold her entire music catalogue to the music publisher Primary Wave.
- The deal is said to include the rights to many of her iconic hits, such as Oops!... I Did It Again! and ...Baby One More Time.
- While the exact amount is undisclosed, sources suggested it was a “landmark deal” comparable to Justin Bieber's $200 million catalogue sale.
- The reported sale comes a month after Spears insisted she will “will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.”
- However, Spears expressed a desire to perform with her son in the UK and Australia in the near future.
