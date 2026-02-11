Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Star of cult classic Harold and Maude dies at 77

'Harold and Maude' star Bud Cort, pictured in Beverly Hills in 2011, has died aged 77
'Harold and Maude' star Bud Cort, pictured in Beverly Hills in 2011, has died aged 77 (David Livingston/Getty Images)
  • Bud Cort, the actor best known for his starring role in the 1971 black comedy Harold and Maude, has died at the age of 77.
  • He passed away in Connecticut after a long illness; however, the specific cause of death has not yet been announced.
  • Cort began his film career after being discovered by director Robert Altman, appearing in MAS*H and Brewster McCloud.
  • He received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his performance as the death-obsessed Harold in Harold and Maude.
  • His later film credits included roles in Heat, Dogma and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.
