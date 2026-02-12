Cardi B calls out ICE with bold warning during concert
- Cardi B declared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are not welcome on her new U.S. tour, jokingly threatening them with “bear mace” to protect her fans.
- The rapper made the comments during the opening night of her tour in Palm Desert, California, after singing a snippet of “La Cucaracha” and asking if there were Guatemalan or Mexican fans present.
- She then launched into her 2018 single “I Like It,” a collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, following her remarks.
- Cardi B's stance aligns with other musicians, including Bad Bunny, who have publicly criticized ICE, with many wearing “ICE out” pins at recent awards shows.
- The comments come as the Trump administration announced an end to the “surge” of immigration and law enforcement agents in Minnesota, which had led to protests and two shooting deaths.
