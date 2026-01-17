Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘90s mall staple liquidating inventory and closing stores across US

Francesca’s is reportedly filing for bankruptcy and closing up sho
Francesca’s is reportedly filing for bankruptcy and closing up sho (Larry Hachucka/Wiki Commons)
  • Popular women's clothing retailer Francesca's is reportedly closing all its stores and planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Staff members were reportedly dismissed without prior notice this week, and the company's website is promoting a 'last chance' warehouse sale.
  • Based in Houston, Texas, Francesca's opened in 1999 and currently operates 457 stores across 45 U.S. states.
  • This marks the second time the retailer has faced bankruptcy, having previously filed in 2020 due to the pandemic and increased online competition.
  • Francesca's struggles follow the recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Saks Global, though Saks stores are not expected to close.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in