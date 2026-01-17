‘90s mall staple liquidating inventory and closing stores across US
- Popular women's clothing retailer Francesca's is reportedly closing all its stores and planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Staff members were reportedly dismissed without prior notice this week, and the company's website is promoting a 'last chance' warehouse sale.
- Based in Houston, Texas, Francesca's opened in 1999 and currently operates 457 stores across 45 U.S. states.
- This marks the second time the retailer has faced bankruptcy, having previously filed in 2020 due to the pandemic and increased online competition.
- Francesca's struggles follow the recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Saks Global, though Saks stores are not expected to close.