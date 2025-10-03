Dame Patricia Routledge’s moving reflection on life resurfaces
- Dame Patricia Routledge, the acclaimed actress best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances, has died peacefully at the age of 96.
- A poignant reflection on aging and life, written by Routledge before her 95th birthday, has resurfaced, offering insights into her journey from early worries to later peace and gratitude.
- In her reflection, she shared how her iconic role in Keeping Up Appearances taught her self-acceptance and how she embraced new pursuits in her seventies and eighties, including learning Italian and painting.
- Routledge was a highly decorated performer, having won a Tony Award for Darling Of The Day and an Olivier Award for Candide, alongside numerous other notable roles in theatre, television, and film.
- Her agent confirmed her passing, noting her enduring passion for her work and her connection with live audiences throughout her six-decade career.