Download Festival makes special announcement for 2026 lineup
- Download Festival has announced a second wave of acts for its 2026 line-up, scheduled to run from 10th to 14th June.
- New additions to the bill include A Day To Remember, Daughtry, Hot Milk, and Creeper.
- These acts join previously confirmed headliners such as Limp Bizkit, Guns N’ Roses, and Linkin Park.
- Kamran Haq, from Download Festival, emphasised the line-up's depth and diversity, highlighting unique acts like Final Fantasy XIV’s official band THE PRIMALS and death metal band DECESSUS.
- Tickets are selling quickly, with further surprises for the festival expected to be announced.
