Two huge stars reveal baby bumps on the red carpet
- Ellie Goulding and Sienna Miller announced their pregnancies at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London.
- The stars publicly displayed their baby bumps for the first time on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 1 December.
- Ellie Goulding is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear.
- Sienna Miller is pregnant with her second child with her partner Oli Green.
- Both celebrities wore statement outfits for the event, with Goulding in an all-black ensemble and Miller in a sheer white lace dress.