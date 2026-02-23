Game of Thrones prequel wraps first season but key character’s future remains uncertain
- The first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has concluded.
- The series, based on George RR Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” novellas, follows Ser Duncan the Tall and Prince Aegon Targaryen.
- The finale depicted Prince Aegon (Egg) tricking his father, Prince Maekar Targaryen, to escape and travel with Dunk.
- Sam Spruell, who portrays Prince Maekar, indicated he is unlikely to return for the second season.
- Spruell confirmed that season two is currently in production and will largely adhere to the plot of the source material.
