George Clooney ‘won’t miss the stress’ after US exit says fellow actor
- George Clooney, his wife Amal, and their twins Ella and Alexander were granted French citizenship in late December 2024.
- Actor David Spade suggested Clooney might become less involved in American politics, believing he no longer needs the 'stress' after securing French nationality.
- Clooney cited France's strict privacy laws regarding children as a primary reason for the move, aiming to raise his family away from Hollywood's spotlight and paparazzi.
- Donald Trump criticised Clooney, labelling him a 'failed movie star' and a 'bad political prognosticator' following Clooney's comments on the 2024 election.
- Clooney responded to Trump's remarks by agreeing on the need to 'make America great again,' referencing the upcoming November elections.