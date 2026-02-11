Harry Enfield cut off in middle of joke about Peter Mandelson on live TV
- Comedian Harry Enfield was cut off by The One Show hosts after making a joke about Lord Peter Mandelson live on air.
- Enfield appeared on the BBC programme on Tuesday, 10 February, to promote his upcoming tour, Harry Enfield and No Chums!.
- When asked about his favourite character, Enfield named Nicey, an ageing radio host.
- He referred to Nicey as “the Peter Mandelson of pop”, which was met with awkward laughter in the studio.
- Hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp quickly moved the conversation to Enfield's tour before ending the show.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks