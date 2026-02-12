Hit TV show canceled after 15 seasons over host’s ‘hurtful’ comment
- HGTV has canceled its show Rehab Addict after its host, Nicole Curtis, used a racial slur during filming.
- A video surfaced online showing Curtis, 49, using the n-word while struggling with a tool and then immediately asking the crew to delete the footage.
- The network announced the cancellation after 15 years, on the same day new episodes were set to air, and the entire series has been pulled from streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+.
- HGTV stated that such language is “hurtful and disappointing” and “does not align with the values of HGTV,” confirming the removal of the series from all its platforms.
- Curtis apologized for using the slur, stating it is “wrong and not part of my vocabulary,” and later posted on Instagram that “there is more to this” and her focus is on her family and relationships.
